By MEGAN STINAR and MICHAEL WHISLTER
Many of us have lost track of a few things in the past year because the pandemic threw our normal routines for a loop. If you’re like many families, you’re trying to make up for lost time this summer. Besides family vacations and camping trips, hopefully your summer agenda includes getting your kids signed up for fall sports again, scheduling dental appointments or haircuts that may have been canceled, downloading lists for school supplies, and scheduling your children’s annual well checkups and sports physicals.
According to the Urban Institute’s recently released study (2021), almost 30% of youth ages 19 and younger did not get their annual health checkups last year due to COVID-related concerns. For Mesa County, that means an estimated 11,000 youth did not see their doctor last year.
Annual well child checks allow us, as your pediatric provider, to partner with you to make the best health choices for your child. These visits allow us the opportunity to monitor your child’s health and catch preventable conditions before they become a problem. Many pediatric diseases and conditions are preventable, if caught early; and that’s our aim — catching them before they’re a problem.
Summer is a great time to get back into the routine of scheduling regular checkups for your kids and making sure your kids are up-to-date on vaccines. Our practice at Western Colorado Pediatric Associates has extended our office hours to meet you where you’re at and provide you with plenty of options to make this easier to cross off your busy to-do list.
Our local School District 51 will be open and in-person beginning Aug. 9.
In order for our kids to remain in school this year, we need everyone to stay healthy. One way to ensure this is to make sure our children are fully vaccinated. This will keep our kids playing sports, seeing all of their friends face-to-face rather than on a screen, and boosting academic success!
As you already know, there is a new strain of COVID-19 called the delta variant, and it is the dominant strain in Mesa County. Unfortunately, Mesa County had our first pediatric COVID death earlier this summer from the delta variant. We have come to understand that this variant of COVID is more virulent, more contagious and affecting children more than previous strains. If you or your children ages 12 and up have not yet received the COVID vaccine, we strongly encourage you to consider it when you go in for back-to-school checkups.
As your trusted pediatricians, we are happy to answer your questions and talk through all of your concerns with the COVID vaccine so that you can make a choice that’s best for your family’s unique needs.
In addition to the COVID pandemic, children and teens in the U.S. have seen a very large increase in mental health needs. In May this year, Colorado Children’s Hospital Colorado CEO Jena Hausman declared a “state of emergency” for Colorado youth, lamenting that it is “devastating to see suicide become the leading cause of death for Colorado’s children.”
This trend is also true in Mesa County. Mind Springs Health recently shared with us that their adolescent inpatient admissions at West Springs Hospital significantly rose in 2020, as they saw an increase of nearly 40% over 2019. They are seeing similarly high numbers for inpatient adolescent admissions in the first half of 2021.
Although this trend is alarming, we are responding to provide the best care for your children with our integrated pediatric behavioral health specialists in our clinic. Our behavioral health program allows us to help parents navigate the mental health world and provide the best possible care for the child or teen.
As pediatricians in the Grand Valley, our priority is partnering with our local families to keep kids on the Western slope healthy. Please don’t forget to schedule your child’s back-to-school well child checkups and sports physicals. And please consider adding the youth COVID vaccine to your regular vaccination schedule. We are happy to answer your questions, talk through concerns, and partner with you to ensure that our younger generation grows up to be happy and healthy adults.
We’re here for you.
Dr. Megan Stinar and Dr. Michael Whistler are practicing pediatricians at Western Colorado Pediatric Associates, a division of Primary Care Partners.