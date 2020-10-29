By ERIC PELOFSKY
In a time when some have called our military service members disparaging names, it’s clear we need new leaders in Washington willing to defend and support the men and women in our armed forces. We need leaders who will listen to our military experts, not mock them. And, we need leaders who will support veterans after their service is over. Gov. John Hickenlooper is one of those leaders.
In 2003 and 2004, I had the extraordinary privilege of serving as a State Department attorney alongside our military’s judge advocate generals (JAGs) in Iraq. Their service to our nation was humbling, and I was honored to work with them for nearly a year.
Early in my secondment to the Defense Department, I witnessed how our military faces tragedy and continues its mission undaunted. On Nov. 7, 2003, a 101st Airborne helicopter was shot down, killing Army JAG Sgt. Major Cornell Gilmore and JAG Chief Warrant Officer Sharon Swartworth. The Army’s head JAG said at the time, “We now have a huge hole in the heart of the JAG Corps.”
The next day, the JAGs held a ceremony to honor their lost leaders and share their grief. Forever seared in my mind is the image of those boots at the ceremony, now left with no one to fill them.
And then we went back to work. We even held a promotion ceremony — less joyful than the normal ones, but one marking the continuation of their mission, their duties and their honor.
The resilience of our military is amazing to see. In the aftermath of the Vietnam War, this American resilience was rebuilt by honoring service (no matter the politics of the conflict), caring for our veterans (whether the wounds were visible or not), and ensuring that every missing service member is brought home (regardless of how distant or aged the war).
In February 2019, I had the opportunity to sit with Gov. Hickenlooper at the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting intended to build trans-Atlantic cooperation. Hickenlooper told me that he believed one of his most solemn duties was his role as leader of the Colorado National Guard. He oversaw the Guard’s deployments and met with service members before and after their tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. I was struck by his reverence for our armed forces.
Hickenlooper underscored his commitment to support our armed forces during and after their military service. He intends to combat the denigration and rejection of professional military and intelligence advice when formulating our national security policies. Both are critical to their resilience.
He is committed to rebuilding American leadership and strengthening our global alliances to defend our interests. This means our armed forces are not asked to fight when they don’t have to, and they are not fighting alone. He will do everything in his power to ensure that our forces are deployed wisely and judiciously — to defend our national interests, not just to appear tough.
That’s the kind of leadership we need in Washington.
Eric Pelofsky is a former State Department and National Security Council official, serving both Republican and Democratic presidents.