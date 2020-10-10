By MICHAEL PRAMENKO
Take notice. Health-care inflation is far outpacing any growth in taxes. And with another election upon us, we would do well to recognize this largest threat to our pocketbooks. While tax rates have been relatively stable for years, your health-care costs have dramatically increased.
Close inspection reveals that our health-care expenses represent the fastest growing budget item for families, businesses, and government. And, because 50% of health care in the United States is financed via tax dollars, taxes and health-care policy are joined at the hip.
Controlling personal and government spending on health care requires a bold and comprehensive approach to the modifiable expenses related to health-care delivery. More importantly, for every new dollar we spend on health care in a static tax structure, we correspondingly spend one less dollar on transportation, education, housing, environment, etc. This creates a death spiral where reduced public health investments lead to increasingly greater health-care costs.
A new study published last month in The Lancet-Public Health analyzed the $2.7 trillion spent on U.S. healthcare in 2016. It found that 27% of that health bill was attributable to modifiable health risks. The study found these costs are largely due to five risk factors: high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, tobacco use, and dietary risks. The United States currently has an epidemic of health issues in each of these categories. Our poor public health also explains a significant part of our poor morbidity and mortality rates regarding COVID-19.
While we must continue to confront the high cost of medication, administration, and utilization within the health-care sector, it would be foolish to ignore the $730 billion we spend on modifiable health problems that we can manage much more effectively via aligned public health measures.
Indeed, if you want to control your tax bill and health-care premium expenses you should care about your health and the health of your neighbor. If you care about where your tax dollars go, you will engage in the health-care policy discussions and help reduce factors that lead to chronic disease.
With ballots arriving, now is your chance with Proposition EE.
Proposition EE will begin to tax vaping products and increase the tax on cigarettes. More importantly, the tax revenue collected via this proposal will directly fund specific programs that have faced budget constraints and budget cuts secondary to the ever growing expenditures on health care. Proposition EE is a perfect alignment between tax policy and public health policy. It simultaneously addresses the etiology of chronic disease while improving the health of the population via smart public policy programs.
Proposition EE will:
1. Reduce the use of tobacco products via higher prices and therefore reduce the chronic disease burden of tobacco products.
2. Help fund universal preschool in Colorado when we know that a more educated population helps produce a healthier population.
3. Help fund housing for at-risk individuals that overutilize health-care services when they don’t have proper housing.
Unfortunately, a tobacco corporation is trying to muddy the waters between tax policy and public health and make you forget about all the resources spent taking care of chronic disease that they helped produce. Liggett Vector Brands is currently financing nearly all of the opposition to Proposition EE here in Colorado.
Managing your tax bill requires knowledge about how and where your taxes are spent. An astute taxpayer and a smart community will recognize the increasingly large tax burden associated with our growing epidemic of preventable chronic disease that accounts for 27% of our total health-care bill.
Your health-care premium includes a “tax” related to the general health of everyone in our community. Via taxes and health insurance premiums, you pay to care for preventable chronic disease caused by products marketed by corporations that work hard to keep you from recognizing this connection.
Proposition EE is your best chance in this election to have an immediate effect on health-care costs related to your tax bill. Remember your health-care costs are growing much faster than your taxes. Vote yes on Proposition EE and keep the tobacco industry out of your pocketbook.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a past president of The Colorado Medical Society and is a family physician at Primary Care Partners. See his TED Talk on “Marketing Healthy Behavior.”