By JIM SPEHAR
“Your turn.”
That was a not-infrequent comment in casual banter in the alley between the old County Courthouse and City Hall during the dozen years I spent in elective offices on either side of that short passageway. It was a comment also frequently sent toward the offices of the school district.
“It” referred to the public and media spotlights that shifted focus between high interest or controversial goings-on among the three largest governments in Mesa County. There was usually a sigh of relief when the light shone brightest elsewhere.
Mesa County Commissioners were in that glare lately thanks to their much-ado-about-very-little attempt to get Health Department chief Jeff Kuhr fired. But now that light shines on District 51 thanks to imminent decisions about a student health clinic at the new Grand Junction High School and the possible closures of Orchard Avenue Elementary, Lincoln OM Elementary and East Middle School.
Last week a local businessman asked about closures, saying “I don’t think it’s right. The population hasn’t decreased that much.”
Here’s how I responded.
“The population is increasing because old (folks) like you and me are moving here. Also artificially inflated in the recent past by oil/gas booms that have busted. School populations decrease because the baby boom bulge when we were having our kids is over and younger people are either delaying families or having fewer kids… Declining school populations as demonstrated by enrollment figures mean less money from the state, putting pressures on budgets.”
I agree with last week’s Daily Sentinel editorial. D51 board members and administrators could have broached downsizing with more public involvement and advance explanation. Here’s another way I think they’re missing the boat.
The sole focus is on taking something away. Why not add taking care of identified unmet needs by repurposing the three school sites?
Lincoln OM and Orchard Avenue might be perfect sites for workforce housing — specifically for entry-level teachers. Utilities, streets and roads are in place in residential neighborhoods, a “land bank” that already exists. A district task force, which included former teacher, administrator and school board member Tom Parrish, outlined the negative impact of housing prices on teacher recruitment and retention.
Why not repurpose East Middle School into one-stop shopping for district programs scattered around Grand Junction in antiquated and sometimes rented spaces? I run stairs at Crossroads that lead me to rented space for special needs programs. For her last several years my wife worked out of temporary buildings sans bathrooms at BTK and Emerson School, another possible housing site downtown. BTK trainings and other activities would benefit from more space and especially adequate parking if that site was sold to help finance modifications at East or other needs.
Understandable concerns have been raised about quality educational programs at the three schools targeted for closure. Do you think those efforts are a function of location or instead of quality personnel? You may not think Andrea Haitz’s or Brian Hill’s elevators go all the way to the top but I’m quite certain, given staffing pressures, they’d work overtime to retain those programs and quality staff members at other locations.
Opposition to the planned clinic at GJHS once again has brought out the few and the loud. And prompted foolishness such as the “split the baby” proposal to erect a separate building at added expense in hopes of satisfying opposition not centered around establishing a little extra distance.
A few parents worry about not being in control of their child’s health care, though it’s state law that already allows limited independence. If they’re not strong enough parents to control their child’s choices, perhaps there could be an “opt out” option for clinic use that wouldn’t deny needed access to the majority of the GJHS population.
Back in the day, while the city was embroiled in some now-forgotten dust-up, my sister-in-law, then D51 board President Cathie Zarlingo, asked “Why do you keep doing this?”
“At least I get $500/month and some folks are willing to admit I might know more about sewers and roads,” I responded. “You’re paid nothing, they’re our kids and because we all went to school we’re all experts in education.”
Success at Central High School demonstrates there definitely should be a student health clinic at GJHS, as well as Palisade and Fruita. Financial realities and fiscal responsibilities show the need to downsize D51’s building inventory and creatively repurpose those sites.
Given the current state of politics, Jim Spehar is extremely happy to be a “has been” working his way toward “who’s he?” Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.