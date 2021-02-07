By JEFF KUHR
The time it’s taking to get vaccine distributed in communities has been anything but impressive.
Mesa County has received an average of 2,500 doses per week since our first doses were received in early January. We are constantly communicating with the state and specifically the governor for increased vaccine supply but have had no success thus far.
Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) and local hospitals continue to vaccinate agencies and individuals in Phases 1A and 1B. The hospitals are mostly working with agencies and Mesa County Public health has prioritized vaccinating individuals who are 70 years and older. The national and local vaccine rollout has many on edge and while we are proud of the operations we have at the Grand Junction Convention Center, we understand the process has been confusing and frustrating for many.
When a vaccine interest form was posted to the MCPH website on Dec. 30, 538 submissions were received in the first 24 hours. Thirty-six days later the list gets an average of 705 submissions per day. To date, we have a total of 18,758 entries; 80% of those entries are individuals 70 years and over.
Members of our community continue to ask the question, “when will I get my vaccine?” So far, 8,482 (45%) people have been offered an appointment for vaccination. The number of people we contact is based on vaccine supply for the week. The individuals we contacted most recently filled out the interest form on Jan. 8, so the delay from sign-up to get vaccinated is currently about a month. We have the capacity to expand our operations at the Grand Junction Convention Center, and as vaccine supply increases, we will be able to issue more appointments.
We notify individuals via email with detailed instructions on how to make an appointment. We send out emails with registration information two to three times per week to as many as 800 people at a time. Individuals without regular access to a computer are encouraged to call 970-248-6900. Once connected, press Option 7, and leave a call-back number. Our call center team members will call you back and assist with making appointments over the phone.
The governor’s announcement of the new phases has many worried they’ll lose their place in line or that we are not going to continue vaccinating individuals who are 70 years and over. Let me reassure you, that is not the case. We are fortunate to have an excellent partnership with our local hospitals and they will continue to offer the vaccine to agencies so we can continue to concentrate on vaccinating individuals.
Another point of community frustration is our information line. Phone calls to MCPH skyrocketed in the early part of January to levels more than triple that of any point during the pandemic. Call volume last month was the highest since tracking began in April, with nearly 32,000 total calls or approximately 1,032 calls per day. Our voicemail fills up daily leaving us unable return calls as quickly as we’d like. MCPH has added two full-time positions to our call center, and will add two more next week. We are also using operators from Western Colorado 2-1-1 to assist with callbacks and other information for our community. If you’re interested in joining our call center team, please send a note to healthinfo@mesacounty.us.
Our vaccine dispensing operation at the convention center is an efficient way to get the maximum number of doses administered. The carefully-planned operations, including the scheduling of second doses on site, takes on average 8 minutes and 2 seconds. Add in the observation time and most people are in and out within 30 minutes.
Since the beginning, the COVID-19 response has been complicated by shifting priorities, updated guidance and an evolving playbook. We know it’s frustrating when the plan changes, and when it’s not clear what the days and months ahead will look like. We hear you.
Please accept my apologies for not being able to answer your calls right away, for not being able to let you know how long your wait will be, and for making you wait for vaccine in the first place. My team and I are doing everything possible to resolve these issues. I hope you’ll continue to have faith in us.
Jeff Kuhr, PhD
Executive director,
Mesa County Public Health