By KEN SCISSORS
Colorado and other responsibly-acting states are limiting our activities to staying home or essential outings only. The essential outings allow us to perform our most needed activities, but they can come at a price by increasing our risk of exposure. Striking a balance between needs and risk is at the heart of responding optimally to the unprecedented threat of COVID-19. The grocery store is the most universal essential outing. The question is: is it safe?
The short answer, at least right now, is no. The reality of COVID-19 is that we are little better prepared for it than the 1918 influenza epidemic, yet we are in collective denial about how unprepared and helpless we are. It is hard to wrap our 21st century minds around a disease that spreads rapidly and has relatively high mortality for which we lack any elements of the trifecta of infection control: accurate and readily available testing, vaccines, and treatment. Absent those most powerful tools, we know that the most effective defense is avoiding exposure, so grocery stores and other essential outing locations need to be the ultimate zones of no-compromise preventive measures. Yet despite available published guidelines for safe operation and public behavior at grocery stores, neither the stores nor the public are strictly adhering to them. We are all quick to criticize the beach scene on spring break and other infamous gatherings, but we all go to the grocery store and tolerate lax behaviors. If we want to slow this virus enough to prevent innumerable deaths and long-lasting economic devastation, we have to up our prevention game considerably when we leave home for our essential outings. Bringing our grocery habits up the highest safety level would have real impact and set a great example. Here is just a brief sampling of what can be done.
Customers:
■ Educate yourself as to the best practices. In addition to this incomplete primer, go to www.kingcounty/gov/covid/grocery and other easily searched reputable sites.
■ Let local health and government officials know how important this is to you. Be specific if you have examples of safety concerns.
■ When you go to the grocery store, give them direct feedback: “thanks for all the great measures you’re taking” or “sorry, I’m going elsewhere because I don’t feel safe here.”
■ Limit visits to one person per household.
■ You touch it, you buy it.
■ Wear a mask. This is now an official Colorado state requirement. Non-medical cloth masks easily made at home are most appropriate (a scarf or neck gaiter works too).
■ Sanitize your hands and cart handle on entry and exit.
■ Cough and sneeze into your sleeve or hankie — not your hand!
■ If you see someone violating safety rules, politely let them know. It is your business.
■ Get in and get out — no dawdling or socializing.
■ Share positive and negative experiences.
Grocery Stores:
■ Post large signs and flyers at the entry that clearly state your policies including what you are doing and what you require the public to do. Include a prominent “please read before entering” notice.
■ Re-purpose some personnel to be entry, exit, and aisle monitors to answer questions, identify and correct contact violations, and sanitize contaminated areas.
■ Require masks and approved hand sanitation measures for all employees.
■ Provide plenty of hand sanitizer stations throughout the store.
■ Announce and enforce hours for at-risk individuals to shop.
■ Establish and enforce limits on all critical items (especially you-know-what).
■ Work with local government and other stores to establish consistent guidelines and address worker issues. (maybe some of the workers hired by the city’s new program can be assigned to grocery stores?)
I know some readers will think these measures are overreaching, because “we don’t have that big of a problem yet.” I might have said that a week or two ago, too. But the virus is moving much faster than our ability to test, vaccinate, or treat it, and the proven method throughout the world to slow it is to enact stricter than usual preventive measures. There is very little downside to overreacting, while the consequences of underreacting are literally fatal. Strict safety measures at the grocery store is low-hanging fruit to adhere to the wise adage: “hope for the best — prepare for the worst.”
Ken Scissors MD is a Grand Junction physician specializing in internal medicine. He has worked at Community Hospital, the local VA hospital and currently works at St. Mary’s Medical Center.