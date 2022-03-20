By GREG LOPEZ
Experts at every level of education and government have been talking about school reform for over 30 years. Although there is progress, far too many kids are still trapped in schools that don’t work for them.
With the large bureaucracy that our educational system is, dramatic and practical improvements just won’t come soon enough, especially for kids from low-income families. That means too many kids in each new generation will get left further and further behind. In fact, many children today from low-income families will never graduate from high school, and that’s completely unacceptable.
We must fight the current cultural pull to deemphasize excellence in our educational arena. At its core the problem is dynamic. We attempt to raise our standards by dumbing down expectations and thus rewarding mediocrity. This practice puts our children far behind other industrialized nations that demand excellence in their education systems.
For example, evidence of this is prevalent in the differences of the algorithms for the popular app Tik-Tok in America versus China. The American Tik-Tok algorithm rewards base, stupid, outrageous and worthless behavior, while the Chinese algorithm gives more exposure to individuals displaying studious, industrious and purposeful behavior.
It’s vital that “We the People” have a “Government of the People, For the People, and By the People” that listens to parents. We must stand with parents in their efforts to protect against the nationalization of their local school curriculums. It’s time to put integrity back into our schools by recognizing the rights of parents in the education of their own children.
According to Chalkbeat Colorado, standardized test scores show that only 46% of Colorado students are proficient in reading and only 35% of students are proficient in math. This cannot stand!
We must provide parents more control over their children’s education by offering them the choice of which school their children attend. Some might say parents already have school choice in Colorado because this is an open enrollment state that allows parents to choose schools inside or outside of their public school district. However, bringing back Colorado’s voucher program would truly broaden the playing field for all students and therefore eliminate the one-solution-must-fit-all approach, which is now yielding a failing scenario for our kids. Alternative approaches like school vouchers offer parents more control over their children’s education and, ultimately, their future.
It is important that we infuse integrity into the sex education we teach 0our youth. It is not right to expect parents to stand by and watch the erosion of moral standards being normalized in their kid’s sexual education curriculum.
We must also stop any curriculum that seeks to divide our children along racial lines. As a nation we must go forward, not backwards to the segregation beliefs and practices of yesterday. The future of our state and nation cannot prosper if we continue to teach our youth to hate America and each other. A nation that teaches its young to hate its homeland is doomed to implode from the inside out. These types of curricula are counterproductive, and they must be stopped immediately!
Our educational landscape should also include the funding and implementation of vocational options alongside collegial alternatives. Vocational programs are the backbone of the skilled trades. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics there is a serious shortage of skilled trades and as these vital workers vanish from our occupational picture, so will our access to basic everyday amenities. The vital work performed by tradesmen and tradeswoman increases the standard of living for all of us. It is essential that our educational system places more emphasis on funding platforms that are dedicated to developing vocational alternatives.
Of course, the vocational training must focus on usable real-world skills. For example, a high school carpentry course option teaching students how to frame a house instead of how to build a birdhouse. This will provide immediate prosperous occupational opportunities for more students and offer parents alternatives to paying for costly traditional education. Vocational training would provide purpose to many students’ educational efforts and with purpose, a direction for their lives can be visualized.
Our schools need to teach our children that the Colorado families who make a living on the 38,900 farms spread across 31.8 million acres are essential to the well-being of our state. We must work with the State Board of Education to close the divide between rural and urban Colorado by encouraging a curriculum in our public schools that embraces the vocational opportunities in our agricultural industry.
On every educational level the rights of Coloradans to speak up must be defended. The educational bureaucracy must be willing to listen to the concerns of parents and teachers as they form a partnership to support and promote our most precious resource — our children.
Greg Lopez was elected mayor of Parker at age 27. He has served as director of the U.S. Small Business Administration and is a former president of the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He is an Air Force Veteran and is running for Governor of Colorado.