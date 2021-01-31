By MATT MEYER
If I ever feel a little homesick for the Western Slope, I don’t have to look very far.
Late in 2020, I moved to the suburbs outside Washington D.C. as my wife took a job in Virginia. With the Capitol riot and the political unrest, it was a wild introduction to an extremely heated political environment. Public transportation shut down, security checkpoints went up around D.C. and family members in downtown D.C. were essentially isolated in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration. On Jan. 6, I sat on the highway as the Virginia National Guard and a couple of motorcades rolled by.
But the biggest political talking point over the past three weeks comes from a woman who migrated from Colorado to D.C. around the same time I did: Lauren Boebert. For better or worse, her political profile has risen dramatically during her time in the nation’s capital. She’s also at the center of one of the strangest cases of cultural dissonance I’ve encountered.
I’m not on board with Boebert’s particular brand of conservatism or background, but I feel like I understand the factors that could lead to someone like her getting elected. I grew up in Wyoming and spent more than a decade in Grand Junction. I get the general distrust of political “elites” and, more locally, the us-versus-them mentality that crops up between the working class folks on the Western Slope and some of those in the mountains or the Front Range. Boebert worked hard to capture that energy and used, among other things, Trumpy tweets and right-wing buzzwords to build an impressive political profile.
None of those factors are even fathomable out here. In left-wing circles, words like “unqualified,” “wacko,” “extremist” and “insurrectionist” are thrown around. Even on the right, where a particular brand of politico would lean into the electricity of Boebert’s far-right energy, there’s a quiet discomfort from mostly business-minded, on-the-street Republicans. Out west, that energy plays a lot better. It’s a working-class woman taking on the Washington elites. Her fiery brand of politics isn’t disruption, but duty to her constituents.
Again, I didn’t vote for Boebert, nor do I agree with many of her loose policy points, but that disconnect is concerning.
There have been acts of violent division 20 miles down the road. As someone who lives in the area and has family near the Capitol, that’s terrifying. It’s terrifying as an American. But that’s something that has been largely condemned by politicians on both sides of the aisle and leaders across a swath of industries. That’s a single, sad moment that I can wrap my head around. That’s years of political division goaded to boiling. It’s logical and, I believe, fixable.
The reaction to Boebert represents something more troubling. It represents groups of people so far apart that their respective worldviews are nearly different realities. It represents those who would dismantle a political system they don’t even understand, nor want to. It represents a different group of people so insulated that they can’t comprehend what life may be like for millions in the middle of the country.
That doesn’t have a straightforward fix. That potential solution requires folks to look outside their own worldview, something that isn’t really natural or easy. I’m not entirely sure how to bridge that gap, but I know that it’s important to find a solution. It’s important to find empathy.
I expected the events in a new city to shape my views for 2021, but it ended up being a connection to the Western Slope.
Matt Meyer works remotely and still handles many of The Daily Sentinel’s online duties.