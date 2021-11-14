By TRESI HOUPT
Over the last several decades, Colorado’s oil and gas industry has made a great deal of money from developing the state’s natural resources. During this time the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) has required that companies cap wells and mitigate the well sight when it is no longer in production. To ensure that companies complete this final phase, the state requires a bond as insurance that the job will be done. Unfortunately, the level of bonding required by the state for the capping of wells has not been sufficient, especially given the number of orphaned wells Colorado has had over the years. Recently, Carbon Tracker has determined that the difference between required bonding for all wells in Colorado and the cost for plugging them is more than $8 billion dollars. Even if only half of the wells in Colorado are orphaned (left to the state to cap), the cost to taxpayers would be over $4 billion.
How did we get here? Well, for too long oil and gas rules have made it cost effective for companies to walk away from unproductive wells without cleaning them up. Why? It certainly was not the goal of the COGCC for this to be the unintended consequence of the existing rule. But when the bonding level is lower than the cost of plugging wells, it becomes cost effective for some companies to walk away from wells.
Currently the COGCC is working on the Financial Assurance Rule that determines how companies will be held accountable for the impact made by their activity. The proposed Financial Assurance Rule that would have created a system of greater assurance has been red-lined. Has the commission given away too much for fear of triggering an onslaught of abandoned wells? As a former commissioner, I understand how the current discussion at the COGCC level may have developed. Because Colorado has subsidized the industry for so long, companies have come to rely on this practice. It may well be the case that if the new financial assurance rule requires the industry to post realistic bonding for doing business in Colorado, some wells will be abandoned and some companies will have to reevaluate their business plan. But do we continue to follow this line of thought, and decide not to require oil and gas to pay for the cost of doing business? I hope not.
In 2019, Colorado legislators passed a landmark law that changed the mission of the COGCC. That bill requires the regulatory body that oversees oil and gas production to protect health and safety above industry profits.
Since the spring of 2020, the COGCC has worked thoughtfully to update their rules and hold industry to this new standard. This is an amazing opportunity for Colorado to truly protect people’s health, welfare and safety, wildlife and the environment. Especially during this time, knowing what a critical issue climate change is. It has been proven that many of the state’s neglected and orphaned wells leak methane, which is one of the greatest contributors to climate change.
The scale of this problem in Colorado is significant. According to a study released by the League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans (LOGIC), Western Conservation Alliance, Conservation Colorado, Sierra Club Western Slope Conservation Center, and Rocky Mountain Wild, half of the state’s 50,000 oil and gas wells are at risk of being abandoned. Again, to place a dollar amount on this, according to data from the COGCC and Carbon Tracker, the outstanding cost to plug these wells is between $4.6 and $8.3 billion. The industry contributes to a state orphan well program, but not enough to cover not only the costs of their impact on our climate, communities, lands, water and wildlife, but also the financial cost of clean-up.
The COGCC is reviewing their financial assurance rules as you read this. Our leaders have an opportunity to adopt a rule that will give the state the financial assurance needed to clean-up abandoned wells. They have the power to set a new national standard that can guide future federal oil and gas regulatory reform. This is our time to ask the COGCC to level the playing field by requiring realistic bonding levels.
It is time for Colorado to update these rules, so Colorado taxpayer dollars are no longer subsidizing the oil and gas industry in the billions of dollars for the clean-up of hazardous chemicals and pollution that these wells emit into our communities, air, lands, and water. I urge the COGCC to hold the Oil and Gas Industry in the revised Financial Assurance Rule to a level that will pay for the cost of doing business through the final clean-up and reclamation phase.
Trési Houpt served on the COGCC from 2008 to 2011, appointed by Governor Ritter, as the local government representative. Houpt served as a Garfield County Commissioner from 2002-2011. Houpt was a COGCC commissioner during the rule making process required by HB 1341, passed in 2007. She has long advocated for stronger oil and gas rules in Colorado that will protect people’s health, safety and welfare, the environment and wildlife.