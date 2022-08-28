By GENE GOFFIN
My phone rings. Our car warranty is expiring — again?! I usually don’t answer the phone unless I recognize the number. With my senior memory, surely I miss important calls. For screaming frustration, call “customer service.”
These petty annoyances add up. There always have been con-men. Periodically, like weeds, mice and arthritis, they expand to our discomfort level. We feel under siege. The “good ole days” weren’t always good, but when refrigerators fail in 5 years, the warranty is expired, and customer service puts you on hold for your remaining lifetime, you remember when a fridge lasted so long you were sick of it.
Corporations learned they could ignore customers by not answering their phones and hiring people with poor English skills and an even poorer understanding of the product. Their goal is to get rid of you. Then they learned they could hire customer service companies. One is Zendesk. I tried for weeks through “chat” to find out how much data our phones were using. I got three different answers from the same Zendesk agent in one chat. On the road without password lists, we were racking up data charges. No help there.
Coming home, I discovered Amazon hadn’t refunded 28¢ on an order that never came. Sucked into a rabbit hole, after an hour they promised to refund it. They didn’t. Another fruitless chat and Amazon now refused a refund and told me to dispute it with my credit card company. It was a newly enacted Colorado retail delivery fee. Why argue over 28¢? It makes it hard to reconcile my credit card account. I did dispute it and informed the state’s Department of Revenue. Revenue was not helpful — their new “emergency” regulations didn’t anticipate nondeliveries. My complaint was referred to a “Tax Policy Group” while telling me to get the 28¢ from a retailer who refuses to refund it. Another dead end.
Customer support and bureaucrats use the same tactics many politicians do — never answering the question asked.
Much has been written about everyone being fed up with everything — economic inequality, status, race, voting, the list is seemingly endless. How about something we all deal with frequently: customer service, telephone and Internet scams? Everywhere are annoyances, petty and otherwise. Humans commonly romanticize the past, but sometimes it was better. The long ago disappearance of counter checks symbolized a diminution of trust, honesty and fairness. Accumulated petty annoyances become a giant glob of resentment. We take it out on each other while those companies rack up huge profits while paying little or no taxes.
Prescription drug prices
I’m glad efforts reducing or capping prescription drug prices have been adopted, but moderate the celebration. The first group of drugs only amounts to 10 — in four years. Many seniors don’t have four years. There will be a $2,000 cap on drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries in three years — for some, more important than reduced drug prices. I presume it is for prescriptions, not over the counter drugs. But over the counter drugs can be pretty expensive, too. And probably it wouldn’t include drugs ordered through Canadian Internet pharmacies. Colorado’s effort to import drugs from Canada is moving at a glacial pace as well.
Big Pharma is powerful. Reducing drug prices are among America’s most popular ideas. A partial win for lobbyists. This is only a beginning.
New parties and parking
Barb tells me my last column was too dense and hard to understand. She’s right. The entire history of American political parties cannot be told in 750 words. An “E” for effort? My reference to a new centrist political party, “Forward,” was unclear. A centrist party has little chance of success. Only one third party has succeeded. That was because it stood for some clear, popular things — abolition of slavery and supporting economic growth. Centrism alone as a slogan or party doesn’t capture people’s hearts. A new conservative party supporting democracy would have a better chance of success.
One more thing: Grand Junction is considering whether those with handicapped placards or plates could park free at meters. As the senior population grows, so does the number of people needing close-in parking. Downtown handicapped parking is often filled. Allowing free parking at meters would alleviate some of the need for more such spaces. Let City Council know if you think this is a good approach. And, how about designated senior parking in the lots near Main Street?
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact Gene at geezerdesk@gmail.com.