“Kindness won’t end racism. Antiracism will end racism.”
— Author/historian Blair Imani
This is my 12th column in this space on issues on race and antiracism. And for the first time, I have some hope that things are changing. And not because we’re getting “kinder” or “nicer” about race. I have hope because we are learning how to be actively antiracist.
The recent ghastly killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks have sparked something painful and necessary: a true protest movement to disassemble the legacy of racism in this country. Education and lobbying organizations have risen up all over the world, including right here in Grand Junction.
In the span of seven days, my family attended two events hosted by brand-new community organization Right and Wrong (“RAW”). The first was a walk along North Avenue from Sherwood Park to Colorado Mesa University. At CMU, speakers reviewed the history of racism in Grand Junction and provided advice for allies to help people of color survive and thrive in the valley. Hundreds marched and listened, and the crowd was the most diverse I have seen during my nine years in this town.
The second was the “Voting for Black Lives” teach-in at Lincoln Park. Young speakers discussed lawmakers’ role in modern mass incarceration, nationwide voter suppression targeting voters of color, and why voting in every election protects vulnerable individuals.
Both events were energetic, inspiring, and like nothing I’ve seen in Grand Junction.
Marches and education aren’t all that RAW has worked on. Ta’lor Jackson, a RAW community activist, posted on social media on Tuesday about the gains the group has made in just two weeks:
■ Reached a verbal agreement with Grand Junction Police Department for implicit bias police training reform, taught by a person of color.
■ Influenced the City Council to create a subcommittee for voices of color.
■ Helped pass the police accountability bill SB20-217 in the state Legislature (which, among other things, bans the use of chokeholds and bars police from aiming tear gas or rubber bullets at protesters’ heads, pelvises, or backs).
■ Helped establish a “Turning the Corner on Racism” committee at CMU for voices of color.
■ Convinced CMU to remove Walter Walker’s name from one of its stadiums (due to his initial ties to, and organization of, the Ku Klux Klan before renouncing the group).
■ Held a voter drive featuring Grand Junction youth speaking about “Voting for Black Lives.”
■ Organized a Grand Junction City Proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday.
■ District 51 agreed to anti-racist education reform, including classes about Black History taught by RAW organizers.
■ Weekly community teach-ins on racial justice.
■ Began “Black Sharktank,” an initiative to raise funds for black-owned businesses.
I hope RAW’s achievements in the past several weeks is the beginning of a new normal in antiracist activism and education in the Grand Valley.
It’s time to move beyond bare-bones “tolerance.” It’s time to leave misguided “colorblindness” in the rearview mirror. And it’s no longer enough to merely be “against racism” or “not racist.” We must be antiracist: actively opposing the racist traditions, institutions, language, beliefs, and systems that have harmed people of color since the first Native people were violently moved off their ancestral lands, since the first black slave was kidnapped to this continent.
It’s unseemly to continue to debate whether racism exist. We all know it does, and it’s time to do something. Some of that work might be within your own self: confronting your own assumptions about race, changing your beliefs about the history of racist violence. Some work may take place in your own home: challenging family members’ views about people of color, having hard conversations with people you care about. Some work might be required in your workplace: shutting down racist jokes or slurs, putting pressure on your own organizations to hire and promote people of color.
It’s painful for privileged people to learn harsh truths about the history of persecution in this country. But painful truths are better than comfortable lies. I’ve used this quote before, and I’ll probably use it again, as sci-fi writer P.C. Hodgell put it best: “That which can be destroyed by the truth, should be.”
This moment in history demands antiracism because it’s the expression of the truth we all know: that we are all equally human, and equality is worth fighting for. RAW and the Grand Valley community are answering the bell to provide people-powered antiracism resources. The antiracism era is here, and now’s your chance to join the movement.
Sean Goodbody represents injured workers all over western Colorado. Email him at sgoodbody.gjsentinel@gmail.com for tips on antiracist movies, books, and articles to continue your education.