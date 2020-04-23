By GREG WALCHER
This week the Trump administration released its “final” version of the new regulation defining exactly what waters are regulated by the federal Clean Water Act, under the section known as Waters of the United States (WOTUS). But is anything in government ever really “final?”
Officially, this is the final legal step in ending a lengthy argument started by the Obama EPA in 2015, when it issued a “new interpretation” of WOTUS. Officials at the time said the new rule gave EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers “broader authority over the nation’s waterways.” But it wasn’t just the nation’s waterways — it was virtually all water, including waters explicitly exempted by the Clean Water Act itself. Last September the Trump EPA officially withdrew the Obama rule, which had already been blocked in 26 states by several federal courts, which found that it illegally reached beyond the government’s authority. The preliminary version of this new replacement rule was published in January.
Repealing a regulation, though, is roughly the same process as creating a new one. That requires advance publication, time for public comments, agency responses, and lots of meetings. That process “ends” with publication of the final decision, so many observers are calling this week’s announcement “the beginning of the end” of the controversy. They know it isn’t the absolute end, because it will unquestionably be the subject of protracted environmental industry lawsuits, which will drag on through numerous courts for several years.
The Obama EPA said it wanted to stop “the wanton destruction of wetlands,” especially to increase farmland. That meant an end to the levees and dikes that permit agriculture throughout much of the Mississippi and Missouri basins, the breadbasket of the world. So the EPA asserted its authority over every stock watering pond, ditch, puddle, and parking lot drain in the U.S., a vast expansion, considering the law specifically applies to America’s “navigable” rivers, bays, and oceans. The law clearly says that inland waters belong to the states, as was always understood.
Because the new rule returns the original congressional interpretation, it necessarily reduces the scope of federal authority, since the Obama attempt was a vast broadening of that scope. Nevertheless, environmental activists were quick to level the predictable accusation. “It would remove protections from a majority of the country’s wetlands and at least 18 percent of streams,” according to a “Greenwire” reporter. Translation: more than half of the wetlands and 18 percent of all the streams Obama’s EPA sought to regulate were outside the scope of its legal authority.
For me, the most gratifying aspect of the newly finalized rule is its terminology. That’s because I have been harping for several years that they ought to stop calling it WOTUS and start calling it NWOTUS – navigable waters of the U.S. Now, the new rule officially uses that term.
Words matter. The Clean Water Act of 1972, from which EPA gets this authority, contains the phrase “waters of the U.S.” in 12 places. Of those, nine use the phrase “navigable waters of the U.S.,” and the other three refer specifically to barges and the Gulf Inter-coastal Waterway. In the definitions section of the law, “navigable waters” is defined as “waters of the U.S.,” meaning the terms are synonymous. There are no “waters of the U.S.” that are not navigable. Not in the law.
No wonder Obama officials and their allies in the environmental industry always used the acronym WOTUS — they did not want to use the acronym NWOTUS — what the Clean Water Act actually says — because it would be too obvious that their agenda goes beyond the law. That landmark anti-pollution law has been amended at least four times since 1972, yet Congress has never changed the plain and unambiguous language of “navigable waters of the U.S.” It intended to stop pollution of navigable waterways, which involve interstate commerce, and asserted no federal authority over smaller bodies of non-navigable state waters.
The new “Navigable Waters Protection Rule” finally returns legal enforcement to the precise areas Congress mandated, “while adhering to Congress’ policy directive to preserve States’ primary authority over land and water resources.” As the announcement said, “This final definition increases the predictability and consistency of Clean Water Act programs.” That’s because it is finally clear what is federal, and what is not.
That does not mean the process ends now, because of the coming lawsuits. So it might more accurately be described as “the end of the beginning” than the other way around. But it is, finally, the right beginning.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.