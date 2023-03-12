By JIM SPEHAR
“Consequences are the back-end of a choice that common sense warned us about on the front-end.” — Craig D. Lounsbrough, author/pastor/counselor
Choices we’ve made as a community. Choices we’re about to make.
Both came to mind last week while attending two forums for Grand Junction City Council candidates and watching with disappointment as the District 51 Board of Education denied students at the new Grand Junction High School the same on-site health care they provide successfully at Central High School.
The split decision by the D51 board is a consequence of our choice to elect three board members guided by political philosophies rather than the demonstrated needs of the students they profess to care about. It’s also a consequence of a choice by the majority of voters to ignore the then-obvious North Star of three candidates who ran as a block, supported by folks with a conservative mindset and a suspicion of anything governmental.
A reminder of that campaign came while en route to a council candidate forum Thursday evening at the Mesa County library. There, on the corner of Fifth Street and Grand Avenue, were organized supporters of Greg Haitz, Sandra Weckerly and Diane Schwenke standing together, waving signs supporting three candidates a local blogger in an earlier time might have deemed “Chamber-mades.”
Clearly, there’s no inherent evil in a Chamber of Commerce. Nor about standing together on a downtown corner advocating for business-oriented candidates. Or about business ownership and advocacy for policies that support that narrow definition of economic awareness and benefit. That sort of activism should be celebrated.
But specifics discussed at the library Thursday and at the Wednesday forum on the Colorado Mesa University campus call to mind poet Maya Angelou’s oft-cited wisdom: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
The headline on the ballots we’ll be receiving soon may not be the election of four council members, but instead the choice of whether or not Grand Junction will finally have a Community Recreation Center. If that’s your North Star, choices are clear.
Credit Schwenke for being upfront that she’ll be a no vote. In the two forums, Weckerly and Haitz clearly tried to have it both ways, professing support for the “concept” or “idea” while questioning finances and a supposed lack of transparency. That despite a financial plan offering conservative revenue projections and generous cost estimates, many public forums, several professional community surveys and thorough vetting via a publicly-created Parks and Recreation Master Plan that makes the center the top priority.
With the GJHS student health center brouhaha as background, you might wonder what could transpire if 1A for the community center issue passes, but three doubters and a questioning Dennis Simpson are in charge of implementation.
The three are front and center in a broader issue. Haitz and Weckerly tout their experiences at city and county planning commissions, Weckerly her service on the Chamber board. Schwenke repeatedly points out she was “in the room” during 30-plus years as the Chamber’s top executive when many community decisions were made.
Experience is one positive attribute to consider. It might also be a negative if you think their fingerprints may be all over issues they say they say they now want to fix. Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta, Jason Nguyen and Scott Beilfuss all offer significant but different community involvement in issues such as housing, public safety, wage and worker concerns, transportation and mobility, diversity and sustainability, as well as services for the aging and young and homeless. I’m leaving unopposed candidate Anna Stout and candidate Michael Deuel, who did not appear at either forum, out of this discussion.
There’s also the “changing of the waters” we’re experiencing as a community with a diversified economy stimulating growth, younger leaders emerging in significant roles and different ideas emerging about what Grand Junction should be and might become. There are choices to be made if you think the City Council should embrace membership by decision-makers who’ll live in a future they create rather than the present created by other candidates.
If you’re a Grand Junction voter and your own North Star tells you that business savvy and government experience is what you want in a city counselor, you have obvious choices. But if your preference is for a Council Member with a broader outlook, a more expansive view of what makes up a successful community, you too have excellent choices.
Elections have consequences, as we found out this week in D51.
“Be wise today so you don’t cry tomorrow.” — E.A. Bucchianeri, author
Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.