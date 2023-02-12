By RANDALL REITZ

I painted the skunk in this picture in a ceramics class in a community recreation center when I was 11. After that first class, I took other ceramics classes in a small local business. These early life experiences kicked off a love of ceramics that I’ve passed on to my children. We’ve been to Angelo’s and Fat Cats innumerable times for ceramics projects, gifts and birthday parties. This lifelong love of ceramics started at a community recreation center.