I painted the skunk in this picture in a ceramics class in a community recreation center when I was 11. After that first class, I took other ceramics classes in a small local business. These early life experiences kicked off a love of ceramics that I’ve passed on to my children. We’ve been to Angelo’s and Fat Cats innumerable times for ceramics projects, gifts and birthday parties. This lifelong love of ceramics started at a community recreation center.
Similarly, my Facebook feed is full of pictures of my kids at Grand Valley Climbing. However, the earliest climbing picture is of our youngest on the much smaller wall at CMU’s rec center, with the caption “It took her about 10 attempts to build courage, but eventually she ascended the 30-foot wall.” Exposure to wellness activities in the safe confines of a community rec center provides a safe springboard to developing a lifelong love of sports. For most of us, that love will be further developed through local gyms and other sports businesses.
I believe this is one of the reasons that the community recreation center ballot measure has been endorsed by the local high-end basketball academy (GJ Blackout), our local climbing gym (Grand Valley Climbing), our sports complex (River City Sportplex), and by the owners of the “tennis bubble” (Junction Indoor Tennis Center). Indeed, not a single privately owned gym or fitness club has come out opposed to the current ballot measure.
Here’s a little science to explain this connection. Attachment Theory looks at how children need a secure base — ideally with their parents — from which they can explore their world. The more secure the attachment is to their home environment, the more confident they are in extending outside of their secure base.
For many families and communities, a community recreation center assists in the creation of this secure base — especially as it relates to wellness activities. My children first participated in Parks and Rec soccer, but then competed in the local club league for at least 18 seasons between them. Their first swimming lessons were at the St. Mary’s Life Center, but then they swam with the local competitive team for many years.
The Parks and Rec option is a safe and family-oriented introduction to the world of wellness. Because children are near their families, they are willing to take on challenges they might not otherwise take. The same is true for older adults who need a comfortable place to maintain their vitality. The same is true for middle-aged adults who want to start on the path to fitness outside the glare of spandex and high intensity workouts.
For example, Grand Junction Parks and Rec had 97 basketball teams in their most recent youth league. Grand Junction now has the fortune of having a specialized basketball league — the GJ Blackout. Even though GJ Blackout is raising money to build a high-end basketball center, their director, Dr. Dean Havlik, has supported a rec center for over 20 years. The city youth leagues funnel players into GJ Blackout’s 28 league teams and 10 competitive teams. The citizens of Grand Junction benefit from this symbiotic relationship.
Similarly, River City Sportplex runs the local ice rink and has visions of greatly expanding the recreation and sports options they offer. Their general manager, Jon Larson, observed: “When it comes to recreation, I’ve always believed the more the better. It’s wonderful to see so many people out getting exercise. The new community recreation center would give the people of Grand Junction more opportunities to recreate inside. It solidifies Grand Junction as a healthy, vibrant community.”
Indeed, in Colorado, adding a community recreation center has frequently led to a multiplication of private fitness centers. For example, when Durango opened their rec center in 2002 there were three private fitness centers in town — now there are seven.
And finally, sports tourism is a huge boon to our community. If you’ve ever been at Canyon View Park on a weekend where there is a soccer or lacrosse tournament, you would’ve seen hundreds of families who stay in our hotels and eat at our restaurants. Canyon View Park is at capacity. The rec center will be built at Matchett Park, which is nearly twice the size of Canyon View Park with a master plan to build many more sports fields. Building the rec center will jump-start the development of Matchett Park. For these reasons, the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission endorses the rec center ballot measure.
I encourage you to join all of these local businesses and organizations in voting yes to the community recreation center on April 4.
Randall Reitz is a member of the Grand Junction City Council.