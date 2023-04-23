By MATT SOPER
You may recall that in 2021, the Colorado Legislature passed, and the governor signed into law, the “Colorado Option,” which provided for the establishment of state-controlled public option health insurance plans for the individual and small-group market.
You may also remember that when the bill was passed, Coloradans were promised that it would deliver lower premiums and more choices when it comes to buying health insurance.
Well, the law took effect this year, and the results so far are disappointing to say the least.
There are several problems inherent with the Colorado Option and its administration that are exacerbating the problem of rising health care costs for Coloradans, many of which are highlighted in a new actuarial analysis released earlier this month.
The first is that the artificial premium reductions that insurance carriers are required by the bill to apply to Colorado Option plans are quite simply unrealistic. Few of the Colorado Option plans in the state have been able to meet the 5% reduction target mandated for this year; 85% have not, which does not bode well for their ability to meet the even deeper 10% reduction target required for next year.
Ironically, in most cases around the state, non-Colorado Option plans were the least expensive plans offered on the exchange. Astonishingly, in 60 of the state’s 64 counties, the Colorado Option was not the most affordable plan in the bronze tier. Similarly, within the silver tier, private plans on the exchange were less expensive than the touted public option in 54 counties. This calls into question the very purpose of injecting these government-controlled plans into the market.
More disturbingly, the structure and administration of the law is such that the Colorado Option plans — which in most cases are more expensive — are being pushed on consumers as the preferred plan. This is akin to pushing someone to buy a BMW when all they really need is a Ford. It is little wonder that consumer health care costs are increasing when the most expensive plans are being shoved to the front of the line and given preferential status by the state.
Furthermore, the structure of the Colorado Option is making it more difficult for private carriers to remain in the market in this state. The Colorado Option requires premium reductions, while at the same time increases coverage mandates on issuers. This leaves insurance carriers with only two possibilities: raise premium rates in violation of the mandate or leave the market. This is precisely what several carriers in the state have done, electing to leave Colorado. Simply put, you cannot mandate more coverage, and simultaneously expect premiums to go down.
A bill working its way through the State Legislature this year would make these structural problems with the Colorado Option worse. House Bill 23-1224 ostensibly seeks to correct the glaring issues created by the Colorado Option but ignores the fundamental problems. First, the bill would give the Colorado Option plans even greater preferential placement on the exchange than other, less expensive options. And second, it would give the Commissioner of Insurance even more authority, including greater ability to micromanage the public hearing process.
But most importantly, we cannot look at HB23-1224 in isolation. Health-care policy does not exist in a vacuum, and this piece is no exception. When looking at the broader picture of health care, and the drivers of cost, we need to examine all that the state has done in the past several years. The coverage mandates, for instance, that the Colorado Option has prescribed, come on top of all the other coverage mandates the state has placed on insurers — one here, another there. In isolation, each one may seem like a good idea. In aggregate, the effect is to increase the costs of providing coverage.
It is also helpful to note that what we are dealing with here is only a very small part of the overall health care picture. The Commissioner of Insurance only oversees between 25% and 35% of the individual market, which itself is a small piece of the larger health-care market. Medicare, ERISA-backed plans, and employer plans all make up a much greater percentage. State attempts to monopolize a quarter of the individual market, even if they didn’t end up costing consumers more as the data shows, will not help solve our health-care issues.
The Colorado Option has failed to deliver on its promises, and the state ought not throw good money after bad in trying to double-down on a failed policy.
Matt Soper represents Mesa and Delta Counties in the Colorado House of Representatives and serves as ranking member on the Health and Insurance Committee.