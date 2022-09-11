By DR. MICHAEL PRAMENKO

This is a big deal. At a recent meeting, School District 51’s Board of Education made a decision that will save their organization millions of dollars per year on health care costs. In fact, an independent actuarial analysis presented to the school board shows a 9.3% decrease in health care costs with the new plan. This plan will increase take-home pay while helping replenish the district’s health plan reserves. Already struggling with low teacher salaries, anemic per pupil spending and rising health care costs, the recent decision works to ease some of the financial pressure on D51 and its employees.