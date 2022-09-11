This is a big deal. At a recent meeting, School District 51’s Board of Education made a decision that will save their organization millions of dollars per year on health care costs. In fact, an independent actuarial analysis presented to the school board shows a 9.3% decrease in health care costs with the new plan. This plan will increase take-home pay while helping replenish the district’s health plan reserves. Already struggling with low teacher salaries, anemic per pupil spending and rising health care costs, the recent decision works to ease some of the financial pressure on D51 and its employees.
The Monument Health option for employers, just like in the individual insurance market, is proving to have high value. Certainly, Monument Health is delivering on its stated mission as a homegrown Mesa County business partner.
Since its inception in 2016, Monument Health continues its efforts to help manage the high cost of health care while delivering high quality care. The organization was started, in part, to respond to local public and private pleas to help manage the burgeoning cost of health care.
Short and intermediate term savings stem from competitive hospital and provider rates within the Monument Health hospital and provider network. In addition, high quality care helps reduce costs. Keeping people out of the emergency rooms and hospitals helps reduce costs.
The next and necessary step is more difficult: help patients and businesses manage long-term risks to health care cost inflation. This effort requires an examination of what you and your business will be paying for health care in 5, 10 or 15 years. As such, the focus shifts from hospital and provider rates to the chronic disease burden within the population. Unfortunately, in the U.S., the chronic disease burden is a “dumpster fire” of epidemic proportions.
Chronic disease prevention represents the most underutilized tool in the war on high health care costs. For example, nearly 50% of cancers are attributable to modifiable risk factors. And diabetes, responsible for nearly 1 in 4 health care dollar expenditures, is largely driven by the obesity epidemic.
Policy makers and politicians tend to focus on hospital and provider rates rather than our unhealthy habits given the difficult chore or truth telling. Indeed, calling out our tendencies to smoke, drink and consume large quantities of sugar is not a winning political strategy. The result is that the proverbial elephant remains parked in the living room.
If we want to have a conversation about managing health care costs, we cannot shy away from the difficult conversations about the unhealthy habits of the American population. And, we should directly confront the public policy decisions that have helped create this mess.
For example, why would any intelligent society continue to subsidize the soda pop industry while simultaneously experiencing an epidemic of obesity and diabetes? Seriously, why does the taxpayer funded food stamp program allow for the purchase of soda pop? This $7 billion dollar per year handout to the soda industry is the definition of insanity. That’s right, your tax dollars subsidize the soda pop industry. Then, several years later, taxpayers pay for all the associated chronic disease associated with that product via increased premiums and higher costs to Medicaid and Medicare. Ouch.
There are more questions. Why is Colorado’s tax on alcohol one of the lowest in the United States while there are very few options to treat alcoholism? After all, deaths from alcohol far outnumber deaths from fentanyl. And, why are we currently moving in the wrong direction on vaping products that cause lung disease from tobacco and cannabis products? Literally, what are we smoking?
There is a limit on how much “juice” can be squeezed by aggressively pressuring the medical industry on its pricing structure. At the same time, the gold mine of chronic disease prevention remains an untapped success story simply waiting for public acknowledgment and bold leadership.
Folks from all political persuasions can agree that the current state of our public health looms unmanageable. And, if we are to keep caring for anybody that enters the emergency room while managing cost, a new strategy is unavoidable and necessary.
So let’s celebrate the current success story of D51’s health care strategy. However, the public health problems that helped create our high costs remain. Any short-term gains will be lost in time to the burden of preventable disease. The data is clear. Our next steps are obvious. Business leaders, policy makers, and individuals can actively address long term health care costs with healthy behavior and aligned public policy.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a Past President of The Colorado Medical Society and is Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health and Primary Care Partners.