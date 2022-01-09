By KENNETH SCISSORS, M.D.
Throughout the ages, there has been a virus called coronavirus (CoV) that infects animals and people, causing cold or flu-like illnesses. Usually it is not too serious, but rarely a new form arises causing a severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). In December 2019, a new strain of coronavirus began infecting people in the Chinese city Wuhan, sometimes causing SARS, so scientists named it SARS-CoV-2, which causes the infectious disease COVID-19 or simply COVID.
COVID cases rapidly spread around the world becoming a terrifying pandemic. Millions were infected with thousands of deaths. Unfortunately, coronavirus infections cannot be cured with medication. They can only be managed with preventive and supportive measures. In 2020, that left facial masks and social distancing as the best available methods to prevent virus in one person’s breath from entering another person’s airways and causing infection.
For those who got extremely ill and had access to a hospital, supportive treatment often prevented death, but for older people and those who can’t fight infection well, COVID was often fatal. Younger and healthier folks fared better.
As the pandemic grew, many people could not go to work, school, stores, restaurants or anyplace else where people gather indoors. Travel was severely limited. Business and commerce were devastated. It was a mess.
Despite the annoyance of masks and the hardships of avoiding human interactions, those old-school measures proved effective in reducing new infections. By mid-2020, businesses were rebounding, and in-person gatherings were common. Unfortunately, while at those in-person gatherings, many people backed off on masking and social distancing — the trifecta for virus resurgence — and infections and deaths took off again. After that surge finally slowed down, the resourceful virus mutated into a new form called “delta” that spread even faster, and infections and deaths skyrocketed.
During these surges and falls, a massive unprecedented collaboration of governments, scientists, drug companies and others remarkably produced safe and effective vaccines in record time. Widespread vaccination is the best way of stopping the pandemic and is the ticket to avoiding unpopular mask and distancing requirements. Vaccines help our bodies fight off the virus, limiting viral replication and spread. Starting in late 2020, vaccines have been increasingly administered throughout the world. Hopes were high for finally ending the pandemic, but now over a year later, many people still don’t have access to vaccines, and many others have access, but decline them. Consequently, less than 50% of people worldwide are fully vaccinated, far short of the number needed to end the pandemic and its cyclical surges.
To complicate matters, another vexing virus variant, omicron, emerged in late 2021. Omicron is the most contagious variant yet with infections now rising faster than ever — although they appear less severe. Hospitals are short on staff and capacity, and daily life is again disrupted. Worldwide, the pandemic totals are now over 300 million infections and 5 million deaths and rising — pandemic numbers not seen in over a century for this type of illness. Such is the disappointing place we find ourselves at the start of 2022.
This is a shocking and disheartening story given our advancements in medical science. What happens next is largely unknown. The common themes of this story are: We are bad at predicting this virus’s next move, its behavior is worse than we expected and it thrives on our underestimations. By now, it seems most people have made up their minds how they will deal with the uncertainties of this pandemic. Some will follow the experts’ advise and others will make their own decisions. What is certain is that we will reap what we sow.
Kenneth Scissors M.D. lives in Grand Junction. His email is scissorgj@gmail.com.