By GENE GOFFIN

Giles Carey, 81, accused of witchcraft in 1692 Salem, refused to enter a plea knowing everyone would be convicted. When convicted, his property would be seized, leaving his family without an inheritance. The court, trying to force a plea, ordered him pressed to death with large stones. He lasted two days, dying on Sept. 19. His wife Martha, 72, was hanged on Sept. 22, 330 years, 2 days ago. Giles’ brutal sacrifice protected his family.