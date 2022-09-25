Giles Carey, 81, accused of witchcraft in 1692 Salem, refused to enter a plea knowing everyone would be convicted. When convicted, his property would be seized, leaving his family without an inheritance. The court, trying to force a plea, ordered him pressed to death with large stones. He lasted two days, dying on Sept. 19. His wife Martha, 72, was hanged on Sept. 22, 330 years, 2 days ago. Giles’ brutal sacrifice protected his family.
Executions for opposing government religion were too common. Puritans executed or expelled Quakers. In mid-17th century England, Puritans engineered Charles I’s overthrow, installing Oliver Cromwell as Lord Protector. He believed he was chosen by God. Cromwell, a complicated figure, hated Catholicism, Quakers and some Protestants. A victim of malaria, he refused quinine because Jesuits discovered it.
They taught us in school the Puritans left England for Holland because of religious persecution, later moving to Massachusetts for total purity. We were told they favored separation of church and state. They did not. The two colonies, Massachusetts Bay and Plymouth, originally were theocracies. Cromwell supported freedom of conscience for most Christians. New England Puritans did not.
Founded in 1634 as a Catholic colony, Maryland’s Catholics were soon outnumbered by Protestants. The Catholic rulers established religious freedom in 1649, a rarity then, however Protestants repeatedly revolted, overthrowing the minority Catholic government in 1689. Now, Catholics were persecuted. The Anglican church was made the official religion.
America’s Revolutionary leaders were very aware of Europe’s centuries of religious wars and colonial intolerance and conflict. Many founders were Deists — generally Protestant, but neither supporting organized religion nor religious hierarchies. To secure a vote for individual liberties, a Bill of Rights was voted on with the new Constitution. James Madison, long a supporter of religious freedom and opposed to “established” or government churches, wrote most of those amendments.
Just in case someone misinterpreted whether Madison intended the First Amendment to require separation of church and state, Madison wrote in 1803, “The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe in blood for centuries.”
Thomas Jefferson, also quite knowledgeable about established religion, an issue in colonial Virginia for decades, wrote a similar letter in 1802. That appears to be the letter professional complainer Lauren Boebert called “junk.” Lately she’s been speaking at the most radical evangelical churches, embracing the language of Christian Nationalism. She says the government is “demon possessed,” the end of days is here, Donald Trump (like Cromwell) was anointed by God, the only “real” Americans are evangelicals, and “we’re on the side of good and maybe democracy is getting in the way.” Perhaps she wants morality police like Iran and Afghanistan.
I hope most people would consider Madison, who wrote most of the Constitution she says she loves, and Jefferson, who wrote the Declaration of Independence, more knowledgeable than Boebert.
Then there’s Tina Peters. Cloaking herself in religion, she recently said Mesa County’s District Judge Matthew Barrett and District Attorney Dan Rubenstein are “very, very evil” and “don’t follow the same God we do.” Does she mean Jesus? Does she assume Rubinstein is Jewish? The DA’s name is German — many, but not all Rubinsteins are Jewish. I have no idea, nor do I care, what religion either Rubinstein or Barrett are associated with, but Tina does. She chronically attacks George Soros, a Jew, despite no proof of anything involving Soros in her problems. So, is she antisemitic or tone deaf, maybe both?
The Supreme Court is reinterpreting the First Amendment, overturning precedent. Bringing religion into civil government accelerates conflict, often leads to civil and religious war, and uses force to enforce religious beliefs. If you think there is conflict now, just wait. It goes against the American traditions of individualism, freedom and liberty. Christianity is typified by schisms — adherents frequently and passionately disagree. There are 200 plus American denominations. Which one do Boebert and Peters want to rule? Shouldn’t they tell us what they would require us to believe?
No one has been crushed to death since Giles Corey — in the name of religious purity. Let’s keep it that way.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.