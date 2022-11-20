By GENE GOFFIN
Does the phrase “corporate medicine” scare you? We know what may happen when a larger company buys a local business.
We expect employees and salaries to be cut, resulting in an unhappy work force, high turnover, phones unanswered, delays to see doctors — the poor customer service we often suffer. Large companies learned they can push around consumers. Cutting costs to make ever increasing quarterly profit goals is primary. Doctors are losing control of their profession.
Venture (or, “vulture”) capitalists identify an industry for investing, buying out smaller businesses. While milking it, they issue corporate junk (risky, high interest) bonds, increase executive salaries, and later may sell the debt compromised company for more money. Locals are left with poor medicine, a nearly bankrupt medical clinic, or sometimes, a destroyed business.
Two years ago, I needed cataract surgery. There had been a local, popular, quirky ophthalmologist. The clinic was friendly. When Barb had cataract surgery, we were pleased. Then the ophthalmologist sold the practice to a Denver clinic and enjoyed his new boat so much, he never returned. I went there in 2020. It had become an eye factory. Some were friendly, some, not. Mostly I was shuffled through. When I told them what anesthesia I needed, the doctor ignored me. I had to fight for what was necessary. I had billing problems, too.
A local doctor built a successful pain management practice centering on the least invasive treatments, neither opioids nor major surgery. I made an appointment. I had been seeing another doctor, but his staff limited care because of multiple Medicare rule misinterpretations.
My new doctor’s practice had apparently been sold to company named after a dangerous wild animal — a clue I wanted to ignore. He probably received a substantial amount and agreed to run it until he retired.
The clinic had been moved. The new corporate website made the address hard to find. Phones went unanswered. Eventually we found it. I met with the “new” doctor. I agreed with his pain management approach, but he, and most staff, were obviously disturbed by this new corporation’s performance. Doctors mostly want to practice medicine, not run businesses.
I made a treatment appointment. Upon arrival I was told I was seeing a doctor unknown to me. No one had called me beforehand. The corporate owners put this “newest” doctor in a terrible position. No one could tell me what happened to the expected doctor. I interviewed the newest doctor — he was very honest and nice — and nervously went forward with the procedure. It has worked. A few days later, a corporate administrator in Washington state called me, assuring me problems were being solved. I was skeptical.
I returned for a follow up consultation. An employee told me how to contact the doctor who had sold the clinic. Patients, doctors and staff were fleeing. Researching this corporation online, I found dismal ratings and frequent complaints. Last Thursday, no local doctors appeared to be practicing there. I also looked up the eye factory, discovering many complaints and they had closed down several Denver locations.
I have an appointment with the “new” doctor at his new clinic. He tells me legal issues with the wild animal corporation are resolved. This mess may work out for me, but corporate takeovers often are bad for customers, doctors and staff. Lately, investors are focusing on medicine — doctor practices, nursing and rehabilitation homes, for example. They can expect fleeing patients and doctors, but, nevertheless, expect to cash out richer than ever, or, sometimes, crash and burn.
Buyouts in small cities are common — some local car dealers were bought by a Salt Lake City chain, a local credit union was taken over by a Denver one and the area’s largest hospital was taken over by another Utah chain. The first two, along with the eye factory and pain center, are experiencing customer complaints and lost business.
Commercials touting Medicare Advantage (Part C) saturate the airwaves. At least two new investigations show this is a bad deal — major insurers cheat the government on payments and patients on coverage. Buying something this complex on the phone is not a good decision. Beware if you can’t afford Medigap (Supplemental). COVID-19 is increasing, sometimes doubling from summer. Vaccinations here are 51% vs. 71% statewide. Vaccinated people get less sick, rarely die, or don’t get sick at all. Seniors remain the most vulnerable.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.