By WILLIAM PERRY PENDLEY
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) once declared of the nation’s entrepreneurs, “You didn’t make those widgets. You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern-day slave wages, and in some cases real modern-day slavery.”
I thought of Ocasio-Cortez’s quote when I got the “chef’s tour” of Enstrom Candies in downtown Grand Junction, after I was prevailed upon to meet with Doug Simons, the gregarious owner of Enstrom Candies, which makes, not widgets, but world-famous toffee.
If you have not heard of Doug Simons or even Enstrom Candies, you may have seen him on QVC talking about making toffee, or spotted his beautifully presented product on a specialty aisle at Costco. Or perhaps you work for a company that sent you one of his personalized Christmas packages. I met with Doug, his wife Jamee, direct descendant of the company’s founders, and their sons Doug Jr. and Jim, in the large conference room overlooking their lobby. Not one to sit long in his high-backed leather boardroom chair, let alone on Ocasio-Cortez’s imaginary couch, Doug was quickly standing and down the stairs to show us his life’s work, pride and joy, and legacy for his sons and their children.
It all began, not in Grand Junction, but in Colorado Springs, when, in 1919, Chester K. “Chet” Enstrom, at 17 years of age, began making ice cream at Barthel’s Confectionery. Often, when his shift ended, he helped in a candy factory across the street and learned the candy-maker’s art. A decade later, he and his bride, Vernie, packed up their Model T Ford and drove rut-filled roads to Grand Junction. There Chet and a partner, Harry Jones, launched the Jones-Enstrom Ice Cream Company, which he pursued for the next 30 years. Chet practiced the art of candy making as a hobby, teaching chocolate dipping techniques and making candy for local fundraisers. While making an inclusion for butter brickle ice cream, he perfected his recipe for what would become his world-famous almond toffee.
By 1960, his almond toffee had developed a reputation so, at the urging of some early gift-recipients, Chet founded Enstrom Candies. Chet and Vernie planned to make their new “Candy Kitchen” a mom-and-pop operation, but the orders kept flooding in such that, by 1965, Enstrom was shipping almond toffee worldwide. Chet dreamed of a political career in the Colorado State Senate, so he sold the business to his son and daughter-in-law, Emil and Mary. With them at the helm, Enstrom Candies thrived and, in 1979, their daughter, Jamee and her husband, Doug Simons, joined the company. In 1993, Jamee and Doug bought the business.
Our tour began in the retail store gazing through the vast picture windows into the room where “the magic happens,” that is, where the copper vats filled with molten toffee are poured onto the cooled stainless steel slabs, then scored, flipped, and finally coated with chocolate (milk or dark) and sprinkled with nuts. After donning hairnets, Doug moved us through the process, past the rows of finished products, the employees carefully wrapping the individualized caramels and toffee, and Doug’s labor of love, his automatic toffee machine, the result of months, even years, of trial and error work with a company in Holland whose expertise combined with Doug’s relentlessness made it a reality. A quick step, which was all we could bear, into the minus 27-degree F refrigerator unit completed the tour as Doug told us his plans to build a new factory south of town where his sons, who are now largely running things in Grand Junction and Fruita will build its future. Meanwhile, Jamee’s brother and his wife run their stores in Arvada and Denver.
As for now, Doug is not stopping. Although there were but a handful of employees at work as we toured in February, come August he will gear up once again as Enstrom Candies prepares for its big season, that is, the thousands of Christmas boxes it will ship across the country and even the world, as gifts from corporations, companies, and families. The product keeps so well Doug assured me, even without refrigeration, because chocolate coating holds in the flavor, at least long enough to ship. I assumed his 200-plus employees would stay on through Valentine’s Day. “No,” Doug said, “that’s a man’s holiday. Men buy them at the last minute, if at all. They never plan far enough ahead to order from us in time.” We all laughed.
Sixty-one years later, still using the finest, freshest ingredients, they have expanded their product line to include toffee popcorn, truffles, delicious gourmet chocolates, and for neighbors, ice cream. They continue to follow Granddad Chet’s philosophy that “we’re just making a little almond toffee for a few of our friends.” Nonetheless, theirs is a $25 million a year business!
Contrary to Ocasio-Cortez’s shamelessly cynical view of entrepreneurs who make America great and employ hundreds of countrymen in the process, Doug, Jamee, Doug Jr., and Jim are not sitting on some couch, but are battling every day to make the best candies for the world, provide jobs for their neighbors, and give magnanimously to their community.
William Perry Pendley led the Bureau of Land Management for the Trump administration. Follow him on Twitter @Sagebrush_Rebel.