By BRUCE NOBLE
The process of passing legislation in Congress is often likened to “making sausage.” I have never seen sausage being made, but I understand it is not a pretty process. However, I have watched the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining hearing on the Colorado Economy and Outdoor Recreation (CORE) Act that took place on Nov. 18 and I know that looked very much like my mental picture of making sausage. It was an ugly business that demonstrated that the CORE Act never really had a chance during this session of Congress.
Still, we should remain optimistic about the CORE Act passing during the 117th Congress that begins in January of 2021.
My initial pessimism about the CORE Act passing this year dates back to October 28, 2019 when the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a “Statement of Administration Policy” pertaining to H.R 823, the version of CORE that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. Among other things, this policy statement proclaimed that CORE “would reduce areas open for motorized recreation” and that “local sentiment has not been adequately taken into account when developing this bill.” Both of those points are highly debatable, but the fact remains that the policy statement concluded by saying that the president’s advisors “would recommend that he veto” the CORE Act. It is never a good omen when OMB announces that the president won’t put his name on a piece of legislation that requires his signature to become law.
Given these circumstances, it is a remarkable achievement that the CORE Act even received a subcommittee hearing in the Senate. Yet in another strange twist in the sausage-making process, the subcommittee prevented Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet from testifying on a piece of legislation that he sponsored in the Senate. With the Senate’s reputation as the branch of Congress that values decorum and comity, this was a shocking breach of protocol that pointed toward the likelihood that the CORE Act had little chance of passing.
Thus, we were left with a subcommittee hearing where no advocate for the CORE Act was allowed to give verbal testimony. The federal agency representatives who testified on behalf of the departments of Agriculture and Interior made vague references to reductions in motorized acreage and improper mineral withdrawals. Exactly how these issues related to the CORE Act was never fully explained. Given that these agency representatives are executive branch employees that ultimately report to a president who had said he would veto the bill, it is inconceivable that they would have testified in favor of CORE. If these individuals retain their same jobs in the Biden administration and are called upon to offer testimony during Congressional hearings, they will most certainly testify in support of the bill. Again, the sausage-making analogy comes to mind.
And what about the CORE Act’s fate in the next session of Congress? Incoming Sen. John Hickenlooper has said he supports the CORE Act so it will be helpful to have both Colorado senators standing behind this legislation. Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert has already pronounced her belief that CORE is a “land grab.” This is an odd statement because to my knowledge, the CORE Act will change the way federal land is designated, but won’t create any federal land that is not already federal. Ms. Boebert is no doubt anxious to shoot holes in this legislation, but she can holster her six-gun. It would be good politics for her to support the CORE Act in pro-public lands Colorado, but the Democratic majority in the House will likely allow the CORE Act to pass in the House with or without her support.
Strangely, the Georgia runoff elections may have a great deal to say about the future of CORE. If the Democrats can pick up both Senate seats in Georgia, they will gain leverage in the Senate that will certainly benefit CORE. Even without both Georgia seats in the hands of Democrats, the CORE Act will have a much smoother path to the finish line with the support of two Colorado senators and the White House.
The sausage-making tale continues for the CORE Act, but good things often come to those who wait. Passing the CORE Act during this session of Congress would have required compromises that would not have been helpful. Let’s wait for the next session of Congress to kick off in January and something tells me we will finally see the CORE Act successfully passed into law in the not so distant future.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison. He lives in Grand Junction.