In the 1900s, several boxing matches were touted as the “Fight of the Century” (singular). Today we see a fight between centuries past, where military power was decisive, and future, where financial strength is increasingly dominant.
Vladimir Putin is mired in the long ago when military invasions to control more territory was the rule on every continent for millennia, from Alexander to Caesar to Genghis Khan to Napoleon, culminating in the mid-20th Century when Hitler seized Europe and Japan attacked Asia.
Democracies share this bloody past. Britain once crowed that the sun never set on its empire. France had colonies in both hemispheres. And the United States has its own dark chapters, particularly in the 19th century concerning Native American tribes, Mexico and Spain.
But things pivoted after World War II. The use of nuclear bombs to end that conflict created a stark awareness of the reality of modern warfare. The Peace Museum in Hiroshima, after recounting the carnage brought by those bombs, presents the key lesson: not that America was evil to use such weapons, but that no one in the 1930s could have envisioned the horrendous consequences of a war Japan started.
Pax Americana
In 1945, America found itself in a status unimaginable a decade before: it had metamorphosed from an intensely isolationist country that felt safe between the world’s two largest oceans into the most powerful international force in history. Its enemies were in shambles. Even its allies were broken: England was smoldering from a relentless German bombing campaign against civilians. Twenty-four million Russians lay dead. France was trying to recover from collaborating with Nazis, sending 75,000 Jews to concentration camps.
At this pinnacle of power, the United States did something unprecedented. Rather than demand territory, it instituted the Marshall Plan to rebuild its enemies, with one simple condition: self-government. Power must rest with the people, not in a totalitarian Fuhrer or Emperor. America then led the effort to form the United Nations to resolve disputes without war.
Russia, then the USSR, approached things differently. It demanded control of Eastern Europe with puppet governments run by pro-Soviet dictators. It crushed freedom wherever it budded, sending tanks and troops to Hungary in the 1950s and Czechoslovakia in the 1960s and sending dissidents like Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn to forced labor camps in Siberia.
America was hardly without error in these years. It repeatedly overreacted to communism, with McCarthyism in the 1950s and the Bay of Pigs and Vietnam in the 1960s. But liberty took root throughout the world, and science exploded with everything from moon landings to microwaves to iPhones. Nations grew interdependent economies, relying on each other for essentials from oil to microchips, weaving well-being and sustainability through financial interconnections across borders. The rudimentary media of radio and television evolved to social media and instantaneous communication throughout the world.
Such progress amid the backdrop of nuclear weapons deterred major nations from repeating the Nazi playbook. Until Ukraine. Putin even parrots Hitler’s explanations for his invasions: “It’s really our country.” “They attacked us first.” “This much, and no more.”
Beyond today
The passage of decades without war between great powers for the first time in centuries led us to forget humankind’s bloody history of territorial expansion. Putin’s ruthless invasion of Ukraine brings that back, underscored by three things: the visibility of the horror of war, the bravery of freedom-lovers and the realization that the response no longer needs to be military. An aggressor can now be attacked financially if — but only if — the world community agrees to do so.
That weapon is not without a price. Crushing commerce hurts both sides. Shutting off Putin’s key economic driver — Russia is the third largest oil exporter in the world — will spike gas prices in America and especially in Europe. We may or may not muster the will to do that. But the picture is clear for the future: aggression can now be met with more than bombs and bullets. It can be met with devastating economic assaults.
Our parents and grandparents repelled totalitarian aggression in World War II with their blood; we can do our part today by accepting higher inflation and supply side issues. This requires two things: the President must lead and the rest of us must support that leadership, including my fellow Republicans. There will again come a time for partisan clashes, but now is the time to usher in the future. Putin, who aspires to be Peter the Great rebuilding a Russian empire, will go down in history akin to Hitler and Stalin, seeking his aims by killing children.
We are poised at today’s fulcrum of freedom to see if “the Greatest Generation” stands alone in American history, or if their progeny can sustain our unique destiny. If you need a reminder of the stakes, consider that no conqueror has been content with just one conquest. Then look at the unbelievable courage displayed by Ukrainians, worthy successors to the American patriots who stood up to a far more powerful nation 250 years ago. The passion for self-government is contagious.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.