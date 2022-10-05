By STEVE ERKENBRACK
As we enter the home stretch of an off-year election, voters who question the wisdom of some Democratic policies wonder what the Republican alternative is. The GOP seems to consist of diverse segments encompassing individualists, free-market advocates, religious conservatives and the culturally disaffected.
The traditional base
The Republican Party was founded with a focus on individual freedom for everyone, revisiting the political compromises the nation’s Founders had accepted to get the Republic off the ground. If the Declaration of Independence truly meant “all men are created equal,” then slavery had to go. Teddy Roosevelt expanded this principle of individual equality, elevating the workingman to the level of the mega-rich owners, and was the first presidential candidate to urge extending those rights to women. Such classical Republicans, recognizing the progress of society and science, prioritize the rights of each individual over corporations, over unions, over interest groups and especially over government.
As the country evolved from an agrarian to an industrial economy, the Party attracted those who believe economies do best when unfettered by government dictates. As Victor Hugo noted in Les Miserables, economic issues are a conflict between those who know how to create wealth and those committed to its more equitable distribution, and those people are seldom the same. For more than a century, Democrats have been committed to the latter; Republicans are focused on the former, bristling at higher taxes or more bureaucratic regulation, not because they are selfish, but because they believe individuals make markets thrive.
The impassioned additions
Ronald Reagan grafted the anti-abortion movement into the Republican coalition he assembled in the 1970s and 1980s, thus infusing the passion of religious zeal into the secular economics of a free market. It didn’t fit easily with the Party’s traditional focus on individual liberty — Barry Goldwater was pro-choice because he thought a woman’s decision around pregnancy was “none of the government’s damn business” — but Reagan glossed over such differences and focused on an optimistic vision of “morning in America.” Then he governed within the mainstream, compromising with Congressional Democrats and appointing judges who preserved the privacy protections of Roe v. Wade and expanded those privacy rights to sexual orientation and marriage equality.
As the economy evolved from industrial to technological, many Americans felt left out and left behind. Energy workers were castigated by climate activists; ranchers were subordinated to wildlife by animal rights activists; and regular church-goers were disdained by agnostic sophisticates. Many in middle America felt ignored or deplored, perceiving condescension from the centers of power on the coasts.
Enter Donald Trump, evoking images of an America that had lost its greatness, needing a singular, secular savior. As the establishment lambasted him for boorish behavior and lack of qualifications, he persuaded his followers that the elite were against Trump because Trump was for them. Behavior that would have sunk most politicians didn’t dent his core support. He insulted war heroes, ridiculed a gold star mother, instituted immigration policies based on ethnicity and religion, bragged of aggressive and inappropriate sexual acts, and never apologized. The more serious the accusations, the more his supporters believed he was persecuted.
The dilemma for Republicans
Initially, many Republicans saw short-term advantages in an orator who could so effectively tap into such a wellspring of discontent. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan cut a deal for a tax cut he had spent years developing; Senator Mitch McConnell cut a deal for judges that passed an abortion litmus test. They got what they wanted.
And they got a lot more. These cultural conservatives did not willingly relinquish their hold. Even Trump’s eyes-closed denial of losing the 2020 election, claims rejected by Republican vote-counters and a Republican-dominated Supreme Court, couldn’t faze his base and flared into the events of Jan. 6. Remarkably, that out-of-control mob doesn’t seem to have significantly impacted Trump’s long-term influence on the Republican Party.
But even domination of one political party is no guarantee of electoral success, when fewer than 28% of voters are Republicans. If three out of four Republicans support Trump, that means that four out of five Americans do not.
For seven decades, Republican leaders governed by focusing on the basics of Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, combining political practicality and thoughtful progress. Eisenhower built the interstate highway system and desegregated the South with federal troops. Nixon went to communist China and established the EPA. Ford healed the country after Vietnam and Watergate. Reagan compromised with Congressional Democrats for tax cuts that unleashed an economic boom. Bush Senior enacted the ADA and assembled an international coalition against military invasions. Bush Junior worked with Democrats enacting education reform and a Medicare drug benefit. And all of the above strongly and clearly supported democracies against dictators.
So, which Republican platform is today’s alternative to the Democrats: pragmatic problem-solving or uncompromising belligerence? Republicans of both stripes are on the ballot this year. How they fare will set the stage for the future of the party and the next occupant of the White House. This may not be the year to vote a straight party ticket. For either party.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.