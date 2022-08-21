First, they came with chainsaws and orange helmets. No one cared. The people that lived there in that thicket of tamarisk beside the Colorado River were not anyone’s constituency. I remember being a wanna-be journalist in my college days, talking to two houseless gentlemen about the surprise raid on their camp. “Now I’m a homeless, homeless person,” one said. The reason: tamarisk removal. Now people disc golf and float on a lazy river where invisible people once made their home.
The south side of Grand Junction has long been a refuge for the marginalized and the dispossessed. The brush has hid hobos, tramps, cowboys down on their luck, and migrant laborers waiting for the harvest to start since the very beginning. ‘Little Italy’ and the ‘Barbary Coast’ and other ethnic and social enclaves located there.
Dalton Trumbo of blacklist and communist fame said as much in his first novel, Eclipse, based in a loosely fictionalized Grand Junction: “no nice woman walks down the South Side of Main ... because of the proximity of Barber Shops, cigar rooms, and pool halls ...”
The local orthodox histories (are there any other kind?) are not a history of anyone or anything south of the middle of Main Street. Families and people and struggles for mere existence made invisible.
In 1891, Holly Sugar Beet factory opened and they quickly built housing for the low-wage migrant laborers seasonally employed in the back breaking field work. Las Colonias. The first wave of workers were the students at the Indian school leased out to farmers and industry, next came the Japanese starting in 1906, later Mexican nationals. The same site would later play host to the Climax Uranium Mill and the toxic legacy of mill tailings that still haunts this town, which has boomed and busted with the best of them.
The city has never cared for the multi-racial residents of this industrial area, which despite being a stones throw from Main Street, didn’t have running water or sewer until the 1960s. But the push to beautify the river front will soon displace these often old and run down, but generationally owned homes. A brewery and the evolution of the pet food factory into a Trampoline park has made the neighborhood’s demise a forgone conclusion. Las Colonias is now the name sake for an amphitheater, where you can see the Beach Boys and other aging musical acts. Another name for this neighborhood wedged between the Colorado River and respectable society was La Garra, The Rag. Now after over a century of neglect, the powerful and the moneyed want the rag back.
Then they came for the flop houses, known in the business as Single Room Occupancy (SROs). Rooms usually not much bigger than a jail cell, but cheap. At the height of the last energy boom, someone could boot-strap themselves off the streets via the free-market for $200 a month.
The college, desperate to become a university, turned one into a parking lot. Another was condemned, it sat across the street from Bum Park (Whitman). It sat boarded up while people froze to death on the benches across from it. An activist group tried to do the repairs if the city would buy the property. Of course they didn’t, but a dozen years later the city did buy the distressed Victorian that had been sub-divided decades ago, and demolished the building donating the land to Catholic Outreach. The Melrose is now being remodeled, formerly a building of bleak SRO’s halfway between Bum Park and a revived Main Street, which not too long ago was almost a ghost town after the dream of oil shale died on Black Tuesday, 1982.
A hundred years ago boarding houses were common. They ran the gambit from cribs for soiled doves plying their trade and flop-houses for the those on the bum, to houses where a young professional bachelor could let a room until he met a women to woo. Room and board was always less then a man could make by the sweat of his brow, and it kept many widows and their families under a roof and off relief rolls.
Now they come with offers of “Instant Cash Paid for Homes.” House flippers, investment firms, Air BnB entrepreneurs, and slumlords have made home ownership an impossibility for many working class families. This wave of gentrification is aimed squarely at Riverside, El Poso, and everything south of North Avenue (boring Colfax).
The hipster coffee shop is now closed, the hipsters with their hula-hoops and impromptu jam sessions, were not the look GJ was going for, but they did make it safe to be on Colorado Avenue.
Gone too is the Mexican Bar where mariachi music used to pour out onto the busy city street. Now its a James Beard-nominated taco place. Downtown has four-star tacos, yet exists in a food desert.
Affordable housing is clearly needed, but instead the city has been talking about waiving fees for a 256-unit condo project at the abandoned City Market on First. Developers are asking for $2 million in city tax breaks and for another $3.5 million in funding from the Downtown Development Authority. And gone from the plan are the 10% of the units being affordable housing. Instead it will be geared towards households making $67,700 and $81,240 per year, and in reality will go for as much as the market will bear.
If the city goes forward with this, the message will be clear: “We don’t care where you go, but you can’t stay here.”