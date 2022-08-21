By JACOB RICHARDS

First, they came with chainsaws and orange helmets. No one cared. The people that lived there in that thicket of tamarisk beside the Colorado River were not anyone’s constituency. I remember being a wanna-be journalist in my college days, talking to two houseless gentlemen about the surprise raid on their camp. “Now I’m a homeless, homeless person,” one said. The reason: tamarisk removal. Now people disc golf and float on a lazy river where invisible people once made their home.