We have a hate problem here in the Grand Valley. This is not a new problem, but it is a growing problem. A problem that we can ill afford to ignore.

Santa wasn’t the only one out late delivering presents this last year. In at least two Grand Valley neighborhoods, antisemitic propaganda linked to the “Goyim Defense League,” were tossed on lawns and doorsteps. One resident asked in a Facebook group, and was quoted by Anne Landman’s blog: