We have a hate problem here in the Grand Valley. This is not a new problem, but it is a growing problem. A problem that we can ill afford to ignore.
Santa wasn’t the only one out late delivering presents this last year. In at least two Grand Valley neighborhoods, antisemitic propaganda linked to the “Goyim Defense League,” were tossed on lawns and doorsteps. One resident asked in a Facebook group, and was quoted by Anne Landman’s blog:
“I found hate speech pamphlets in my neighborhood... They’re extremely antisemitic and also include anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and they are packaged in Ziploc bags with crayons like a coloring book for kids. Someone dropped them off at every yard nearby this morning. Is there anything I can do about this?”
Another comment stated that the neighborhood around Tope Elementary School was also leafleted with this hate.
In the beginning of 2022, Unicorn Riot, an anti-fascist news outlet, posted a massive leak of data from Patriot Front, a group formed in the wake of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charleston, N.C. in 2017. Patriot Front has made headlines for attempting to disrupt a Pride event in Idaho, and is known for graffiti, street fighting and widespread leafleting. Buried in this leak were videos of Patriot Front “drilling” at Canyon View Park. Another series of pictures and videos show Patriot Front members spray-painting under a bridge in Palisade.
The massive armed backlash against the peaceful Right and Wrong movement during the George Floyd uprisings in 2020, shows that they can organize and they have numbers. Unfortunately, RAW wasn’t able to survive — many organizers have since left town. Because the hard work is still in front of us.
We can’t keep pretending that these are just one-off or unfortunate occurrences. The names change and sometimes the players, but this is to be expected. White nationalists have long embraced the tactics of leaderless resistance. A group, cell or informal network can adapt, use a name for a single action and move on. Since 2000, local and national activists have documented the following hate groups active in the Grand Valley: American Nazi Party, Hammerskins, Aryan Nation, 211, National Alliance, Loyal White Knights of the KKK, Vanguard America, Goyim Defense League, Active Club, White Lives Matter, Underground Skinhead Action, Patriot Front, National Knights of the KKK, and Minutemen.
Just like we can’t pretend that these racist groups are isolated events, we can’t pretend that the system and its local leaders are not also promoting hate. Our local governments, and the Republican party that controls them and their Tea Party(s), John Birch Society, and the Stand for the Constitution folks have given cover and space to these extremists for decades. We can’t pretend that a county commissioner that compared homosexuality to incest and bestiality, a Congresswoman that openly associates with white nationalists and parrots “great replacement” theory, a school board president that makes fun of trans students, or a City Council member who wondered if he should bring a gun to a council meeting attended by Black youth in the wake of the George Floyd murder, are not also part of the problem.
This organized violent racism has reared its violent head here locally since the very beginning. First when settlers stole the land and livestock from the Ute peoples in 1881; then again when Buck Gilliland in August of 1883 began fomenting a mob to drive the two “Chinamen,” — Yep Mow and Sam Sing — from town. During WWI, it manifested as a Loyalty League and Home Guard, which tarred and feathered a German farmer, shut down the Socialist newspaper through threats of violence, arrested Austrian miners for disloyalty and ransacked German owned businesses looking for “secret orders” from the Kaiser. It happened again a few years later when a resurgent KKK swept the nation the state and the Grand Valley; but the KKK didn’t die, it disappeared — it went underground — burning crosses continued and were reported in The Daily Sentinel in 1945, 1961, 1976, and 1989.
Like a festering splinter that flares up and subsides but never heals, this isn’t going to get better unless we work together to organize solutions that are inter-sectional, grassroots, and accessible. We have got to get the tweezers and safety pins out, and start digging. It is not going to be comfortable, but it desperately needs to happen.