By BRUCE NOBLE
Most everyone in the Grand Valley understands that the National Park Service flag is firmly planted in the soil at Colorado National Monument. But why would the National Park Service name be attached to the Riverfront Trail along the Colorado River? The answer has to do with one of the nation’s greatest pieces of conservation legislation, the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) was created by Congress in 1964. The intent was that $900 million per year would be put into the fund for land conservation projects. The source of the funding is federal revenue that comes from offshore oil and gas leasing revenue. Part of the beauty of this program is that it is not funded by individual taxpayers. The program operates on money earned by Uncle Sam.
There are two sides to the program, a federal side and a state side. On the federal side, LWCF money goes to support land acquisitions by the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Much of the land that is acquired through this fund source is acreage that is threatened by some kind of development. Given that the vast majority of Coloradans are public land supporters, the ability to protect endangered lands is a good thing. In addition, the Trust for Public Land has estimated that every $1 spent through the LWCF program returns $4 to the economy.
The state side of the program is administered by the National Park Service. A certain percentage of LWCF funding is divided up among the states every year, mostly for the acquisition and development of local parks. Thus, thanks to the LWCF, we find the National Park Service name affixed to signage at great places like the Riverfront Trail. (See photo at right.)
However, just because $900 million is placed in the LWCF each year, it doesn’t mean that Congress spends that amount every year. Much to the dismay of conservationists, Congress has had the ability to spend some of that money on other projects unrelated to the LWCF. As a result, a long-term objective of the conservation community has been to “fully fund” the LWCF. Luckily, both of our Colorado senators have been totally committed to achieving full funding for the LWCF.
But it gets better! The National Park Service has long suffered under the burden of a “maintenance backlog.” There is never enough money in the budget to properly maintain roads, trails, bridges, visitor centers and a myriad of other infrastructure needs related to the operation of national parks. This problem is magnified as visitor numbers at most national parks continue to spiral upwards.
Through the Great American Outdoors Act sponsored by Sen. Gardner and co-sponsored by Sen. Bennet and 57 other senators from both parties, $9.5 billion of LWCF funding in 2021-2025 will be directed toward reducing the maintenance backlog. The majority of this money will go toward national parks, but the Forest Service, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the BLM, and the Bureau of Indian Education will also receive a portion of this funding to address their infrastructure needs as well. This same act will also guarantee full LWCF funding at the level of $900,000 annually. Consequently, that full amount will be available for conservation projects each year.
Following a recent visit to Colorado Springs and a reported conversation with Sen. Gardner, President Trump tweeted that he would sign the Great American Outdoors Act when it reaches his desk. By all appearances, one of America’s greatest pieces of conservation legislation seems to be on the verge of becoming even greater. It certainly would be timely to contact members of our congressional delegation to thank them and remind them of your support for this landmark legislation.
Are there election year politics surrounding this legislation? You bet. But passing legislation is all about getting the stars and the planets to align and then seizing the moment. Election year politics or not, let’s seize this moment. This is a rare example of bipartisan support for important legislation and I think we want to support bipartisanship wherever we can find it these days. Now let’s hold Congress and the president accountable for finishing what they have set out to do. The second the president puts his signature on the Great American Outdoors Act, Colorado and the nation will immediately become better places. It doesn’t get much better than that.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.