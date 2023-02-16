By CASSIDY DAVIS

News literacy is the ability to recognize the standards of fact-based news in order to trust, share and act on accurate information. In a Digital Age where information spreads like wildfire, it is becoming more challenging than ever to separate fact from fiction. Anyone has the ability to create and share information, whether true or false. News literacy teaches about the importance of a free press in our democracy while also demonstrating how to decipher credible information to determine what is trustworthy.