By RICK WAGNER
What a tangled web we see woven in last week’s Daily Sentinel — in what appears to be some combustible combination of alleged misrepresentations, justifiable reliance, and methods of business recruitment involving the business RockyMounts, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and, by implication, the Las Colonias Development Corp. and the city of Grand Junction.
It would seem that after the construction of the RockyMounts building, the company learned that transportation of parts needed for assembly of the business’s product from Salt Lake City was economically unfeasible by trucking services and delivery of shipping containers to the business by rail was not available. The owner of the company, according to the article, “… said he had been told that they could bring in containers on rail to Grand Junction but when he moved here, he found out that was impossible.” It was not clear to whom he was referring regarding that representation.
Some may recall this entanglement is centered at the city’s mysterious Las Colonias Business Park development. The details of its creation, financing and purpose, to this observer, are shrouded in mystery; not unlike the Great Pyramid of Cheops, with many outsiders wondering how it is constructed and used.
The history of the entity tasked with operating this extensive riverfront development project — the Las Colonias Development Corp. — is quite interesting. It was created in December 2017 with its Articles of Incorporation showing the registered agent to be the Grand Junction city attorney and its corporate office located at 250 N. Fifth St. — which is the address of Grand Junction City Hall.
In the section addressing distribution of any assets the corporation might have on its dissolution was the notation, “Upon dissolution of the corporation, all the corporation’s assets remaining after payment or provision for payment of all its liabilities shall be paid or transferred to the City.”
In November 2018, the corporation’s registered agent was changed to the executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, whose business address was and continues to show as the corporation’s place of business.
The corporation was, according, to an article in the Christmas 2020 edition of the Daily Sentinel, created by the city of Grand Junction and “…markets the Las Colonias Business Park to attract new businesses to construct buildings within the park.”
What may or may not be tangential to this is a lawsuit filed in October 2020, which appears to be still pending, by permanently concerned citizen and now City Council candidate Dennis Simpson; seeking release of the business leases of property located in the development park which is overseen by the corporation.
Mr. Simpson notes in his lawsuit, according to the Dec. 25 Daily Sentinel article “… that the City Council formed the LCDC, which it is operating to benefit the city, and that the city and the Downtown Development Authority each appoint one of its board members.” Mr. Simpson further indicated his goal in requesting the leases was, “…to deal with the fact that they are just a subsidiary of the City of Grand Junction,”
Apparently, this is a more narrowly held and disputed concept within the Las Colonias Development Corp., which maintains that Simpson’s request to examine agreements between the corporation and businesses situated there do not fall within the Colorado Open Records Act. Instead, Simpson was offered to examine unexecuted examples of the organization’s standard lease. This response apparently led to the lawsuit.
There is no overt indication of anything improper in all of this, but it creates a confusing and unpredictable task trying to determine what entity has ultimate responsibility for what is happening at Las Colonias Business Park.
For example, when you consider that unaccounted-for assets are to be returned to the city on dissolution, it is confusing as to how the corporation is characterized. Is it governed by a truly independent entity or is it functioning as a subsidiary of municipal government?
For example, if there is a legal action due to actions occurring within the business park or the result of the corporation’s activities, would the corporation have the protection of the state’s governmental immunity statute?
This sort of thing can happen as projects grow and ideas are thrown into the hopper about how business should be conducted. Ultimately you can have an entity so overlaid with changes and fixes, that it’s challenging to determine who’s ultimately responsible for its conduct — or its debts.
Let’s hope a new crop of City Council members will be willing to unwind this jumble and provide clarity and accountability.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at Rickwagner@mail.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.