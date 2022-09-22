Over the last several years, many Western Slope individuals, organizations, businesses, municipalities, and counties have been calling for landscape-level conservation of the 3.16 million-acre Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest. This public enthusiasm for new wilderness and special management areas has coalesced during the GMUG’s forest plan revision process, which will result in new management direction for the forest.
Community-driven proposals such as the Gunnison Public Lands Initiative (GPLI), Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act, and Community Conservation Proposal have been painstakingly crafted and eagerly submitted to the U.S. Forest Service for incorporation into the revised GMUG forest plan. The benefits to forest resources from these designations are many: reduction of habitat fragmentation; preservation of key wildlife corridors in order to improve connectivity and increase climate change resiliency; protection of watershed health from expanded road construction associated with commercial logging; safeguarding of genetic and species diversity; conservation of carbon strongholds; and ensuring opportunities for solitude in an increasingly chaotic world.
But another — perhaps less obvious — benefit associated with landscape-level conservation is protecting the ecosystem services they provide to people. The Colorado Conservation Data Explorer (CODEX) defines ecosystem services as the benefits provided by ecosystems that contribute to making human life both possible and worth living. Examples of ecosystem services include, but are not limited to, the filtration and purification of water, medicinal and edible plants for traditional uses and soil retention. CODEX is an interactive web-based map hosted by the State of Colorado’s Natural Heritage Program that “includes a set of tools to support conservation planning, environmental review, evaluation of conservation portfolios, education, and more.”
In November of last year, The Pew Charitable Trusts released an analysis that identified the top 10% of ecologically valuable, yet unprotected lands, on the GMUG based on seven indicators (total ecosystem carbon, climate resilience, imperiled species richness, vertebrate species richness, ecological intactness, ecological connectivity, and vegetation diversity). These High Ecological Value Areas (termed HEVAs in the report) can serve as a starting point for understanding which unprotected areas on the GMUG are likely to be the most important for ensuring long-term ecological integrity and sustainability of the forest. The HEVAs are dispersed widely across the forest, but there are notable concentrations atop Grand Mesa, bordering the West Elk Wilderness, along the edges of the San Juan Mountains, and along the East River Valley between Gunnison and Crested Butte.
Not only does the conservation of HEVAs represent a targeted approach for supporting a forest’s ecological integrity and sustainability, but they provide significant — as calculated monetarily — ecosystem services to people. Put another way, every acre of HEVAs retained in their natural state provides hundreds to thousands of dollars of direct benefit to you, me, and the peoples and communities fortunate enough to call this area home. Using CODEX, it is estimated that the conservation of the GMUG’s HEVAs would generate between $89 and $223 million dollars in ecosystem services, annually.
Not surprisingly, there is a tremendous degree of overlap between these HEVAs and the various conservation proposals submitted by the public as part of the forest plan revision process. We know that protecting and connecting diverse undeveloped areas like those in the GPLI, CORE Act, and Community Conservation Proposal is an important action that the Forest Service can take to maintain biodiversity and climate resiliency. But now we also know that these special places also provide tens to hundreds of millions of dollars annually in ecosystem services.
We all benefit from the ecosystem services our public lands provide: clean water, recreation, biodiversity, opportunities to fish and hunt, natural resources, and beauty that allow us to lead healthy and adventurous lives. The best way for the Forest Service to recognize — and support — these values on the GMUG is to emphasize new wilderness recommendations and special management areas in the revised forest plan. Pew’s HEVA report (bit.ly/3U0qm58) combined with the information in the state’s CODEX tool adds another compelling reason for the Forest Service to do just that.
Matt Reed is the Public Lands Director for High Country Conservation Advocates (HCCA) in Gunnison County. A 2000 graduate of Gunnison High School, he has been championing wildlands conservation with HCCA since 2010.