By MATT REED

Over the last several years, many Western Slope individuals, organizations, businesses, municipalities, and counties have been calling for landscape-level conservation of the 3.16 million-acre Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest. This public enthusiasm for new wilderness and special management areas has coalesced during the GMUG’s forest plan revision process, which will result in new management direction for the forest.