By WAYNE HARE

Super Bowl, 2023. During the Super Bowl a number of patriotic songs were sung and played. “The Star Spangled Banner,” “America The Beautiful,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — also known as the Black National Anthem. Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert objected to what she called, “wokeness,” a term some use to derisively describe simply being aware — an awareness that some seem to consider a threat to their position of prominence and entitlement. “America only has one national anthem. Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple? Do football. Not wokeness,” Boebert demanded.