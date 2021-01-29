By GOV. JARED POLIS
When I announced my candidacy for governor in 2017, Colorado had already experienced our fair share of historic climate events, from biblical floods to devastating wildfires and extreme drought, but I couldn’t have imagined the events to come.
Last year, in the span of one fire season, Colorado experienced three of the most devastating fires in state history. Burning hundreds of thousands of acres and displacing Colorado families from their homes. Unfortunately, 2020 was not an anomaly but a harbinger of the future, illuminating challenges we must address head on.
We’ve wasted no time in the two years I’ve been governor in progressing toward our goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040 and bold climate action. One of my first acts as governor was to put Colorado on a path toward adopting zero emissions vehicle standards. We partnered with the General Assembly to pass 14 pieces of climate legislation in our most productive session on climate and clean energy issues. In November, the newly professionalized Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted unanimously to implement a number of measures such as establishing setbacks, eliminating routine flaring, and requiring equity-focused alternative location analysis. Last year, the Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) adopted rules requiring the phaseout of HFCs, a very potent greenhouse gas pollutant. And we have secured commitments from utilities that operate over 99% of the fossil-based generation in Colorado to achieve at least an 80% air pollution reduction by 2030.
These efforts are motivated by the moral imperative we have to protect our climate, and the opportunity to boost our economy by leading the transition toward renewable energy. Thanks to this work, we are well on our way to achieving our 2025 and 2030 targets. But we’re not done yet.
That’s why earlier this month, I was proud to announce the Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap. This document builds on our current momentum with strategies and action items for a clear path forward towards cleaner air, good green jobs, and doing our part on climate.
We need to continue the swift transition toward renewables and achieve deep reductions in methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. We need to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and modernize transportation planning to reduce the number of cars on the road. We must increase building efficiency and electrification, and reduce methane emissions from all sources.
And this roadmap identifies exactly how we can accomplish these goals.
We’ve outlined an ambitious 2021 legislative agenda, including reducing emissions from buildings and gas utilities, as well as funding infrastructure and incentives to transition to zero-emissions cars, trucks and buses. These values are also reflected in our budget proposal, which includes $78 million for wildfire relief, mitigation and prevention, $40 million in clean energy finance programs, $5 million to support local government leadership on climate action, and the creation of a Climate Resilience Office at the Department of Agriculture.
In addition to the legislative work, the AQCC is poised to undertake its most impactful rulemaking calendar, covering transportation, industrial pollution, oil and gas, and buildings. The Public Utilities Commission will be evaluating a number of emission reduction plans and coal plant retirements through their resource planning process. We’ll be advancing critical land conservation and restoration efforts to enhance resilient carbon sequestration on our natural and working lands, and working to improve recycling and reuse efforts.
We’re also centering equity and environmental justice throughout our efforts in the roadmap, elevating those strategies that will not only reduce planet-warming emissions but also the local air pollution and environmental degradation that we know disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color.
If this work were easy, it would’ve been done already. It’s going to take all of us coming together to take this next step. But I know that Colorado’s future is bright, and together, we can protect the Colorado way of life that people know and love for generations to come.
Jared Polis is the Democratic first-term governor of the state of Colorado.