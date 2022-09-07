By STEVE ERKENBRACK
After a year of angst at the gas pump, and anticipating increased energy prices in the winter, it is important to prioritize the key problem. Many are focused on domestic causes of the crisis: the profits of energy companies or the fervor of climate change activists. But the prime villain today is Vladimir Putin. And the issue is the battle between Democracy and Dictatorship.
The legacy of liberty
This geopolitical battle of ideologies has been ongoing since a band of revolutionaries founded the USA in 13 former colonies hugging the Atlantic Ocean. In our first century, we figured out our territorial footprint and sliced out the cancer of slavery from the body politic. Turns out, individual freedom was more than a political development; it bred economic, industrial and technological innovation from the cotton gin to the assembly line to the internet, and turned a small agricultural republic into a large world power.
The stage was set for the cataclysms of the 20th century, as Germany, Italy and Japan were inflamed to invade neighbors by autocrats and claims of national superiority. That was followed by decades of the Cold War, with its precarious backdrop of nuclear weapons.
With the fall of the Soviet Union and the Iron Curtain, it seemed democracies had won. Elections emerged from Eastern Europe to South Africa to Arab Spring. But dictators staged a comeback, as democracies descended to autocracies on almost every continent, epitomized by Russia backsliding into Putin’s repression, rejoining tyrants like China and North Korea. Such dictators feel democracies are inherently a weaker, less efficient form of government.
The weapon of democracies
What they miss is that while democracies may be less efficient, people who govern themselves have a history of rising to greatness. Early in World War I, German troops threatened Paris in an unexpected military maneuver, and the French army had no way to get enough soldiers to the battlefield to rebuff the invaders. Parisian taxi drivers risked their lives transporting the troops, one cab-load at a time. In the next war, when the Nazis trapped the British army on the beach at Dunkirk, English fishing trawlers and civilian pleasure crafts of all shapes and sizes sailed across the Channel, ferrying back more than 338,000 fighters, one boatload at a time, to defend their island. After Hitler failed to bomb Britain into submission, the Fuhrer shifted his strategy to burning London using incendiary bombs. Farmers and shopkeepers throughout the country took trains to the capitol, standing with binoculars on rooftops as bombs fell, spotting the location of blazes for firefighters to extinguish to save the homes of unknown Londoners.
And, of course, our own American “Greatest Generation” — ridiculed by Hitler as soft — outfought the forces of tyranny from the South Pacific to North Africa to the Battle of the Bulge. American women, not knowing if the soldiers and sailors who begot their children would be coming home to help raise them, proved they could manufacture armaments and transports at a greater rate than the Germans and Japanese combined.
The field of battle
The battle between democracy and dictators in this century exacts a different kind of price.
We must endure economic hardships and higher energy costs. This is no small thing, hurting real people in real ways. Other countries face even harsher problems. Parts of Scotland are told they will need a minimum income of $150K to heat their homes without plunging into fuel poverty. Without help, businesses will close, causing thousands to lose their jobs.
Sanctions were imposed on Vladimir Putin for his horrendous invasion of Ukraine, bombing schools and hospitals. Unsurprisingly, he has been undeterred by decisions which hurt the economies of both Russia and Western democracies. Dictators don’t quickly admit mistakes. And, as Napoleon and Hitler learned, Russia uses weather as a weapon of war. So, Putin waits for winter, confident the “weak” Western democracies are unwilling to endure hardship. He makes the same mistake as Hitler, who believed we would let every democracy in Europe fall, rather than abandon our isolated comfort. Putin overlooks the legacy of our parents and grandparents.
The arguments are beginning in Europe that the sanctions have not worked, since Putin appears unaffected by them. But there are multiple reasons for punitive actions, one of which is to send a message to others that military invasions will not be tolerated. Waiting in the wings watching the West are other dictators, notably China. If we won’t pay the price now, other democracies will fall.
Dictators historically misjudge democratic citizenry. They govern cowed subjects who have never breathed the fresh air of freedom. We may not be called to transport troops, rescue an Army, or storm through the surf at Iwo Jima and Omaha Beach, but we are the progeny of such patriots. With the right leadership, and the right strategy, we will rise to meet this less bloody (for us) 21st century battle between democracy and dictatorship. As we face adjusted lifestyles and ice instead of gunfire, we bring a gene-pool steeped in toughness.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.