By STEVE BOOREN

During a recent new client meeting, we had a couple tell us they had purchased property in north Denver several years ago. What was once a run-down area in the stockyards has now become a hot market, with development skyrocketing as the neighborhood reinvents itself. As a result, this couple had a valuable piece of real estate, but lacked a plan for it. Should they develop it? Continue to lease it? Sell it?