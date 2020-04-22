Applause for Mesa County Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre on her appointment to the local school board.
The District 51 Board of Education certainly deserves a hand for selecting Mahre to finish John Williams’ term. But the real win came when Mahre decided she was interested in serving. Approving her, then, was simply a formality as she clearly has the qualifications and outlook to be an effective policy-maker.
As a chief prosecutor in Mesa County, Mahre is part of an executive team that sets policies for the District Attorney’s office. She has extensive experience looking out for the interests of minor children who pass through the justice system.
“Separate from my commitment to public service, I think I see kids from a multitude of perspectives, as well,” Mahre told the Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. “I had kids who graduated through District 51 and we had a great experience. Great principals, great teachers, great connections. I also see the perspective of kids who have been victimized, who have become offenders, and it’s a unique perspective because we all want children to succeed. I see what they need from schooling, from education, from parental support, from community support.”
Mahre’s experience working under DA Dan Rubinstein, who has shown an unwavering commitment to government transparency as an elected official, should help the board address its own transparency shortcomings.
“We have an informative obligation to maintain two-way communication with the public that we serve, not only looking out for students’ educational needs,” she said. “They go hand-in-hand.”
Let’s hope she can help move the needle on much-needed additional taxpayer support for our schools.
■ ■ ■
Last Thursday, Graff Dairy gave away free ice cream cones.
In two hours, the staff — wearing masks and observing safety protocols — gave away one cone every 8.5 seconds. That’s worth an attaboy in itself. But there’s more to the story.
For owner Darin Carei, the goal of the giveaway was to help people escape from anxiety and isolation. One customer in particular illustrated the important role community connectedness plays in our well-being.
Isolation may protect the physical health of the elderly, but it takes a mental toll. One senior citizen hadn’t been out of his home since March 14. Monitoring the news, he became convinced that leaving was too great a risk to his health.
He was reluctantly coaxed out his house by the lure of a “field trip” for an ice cream cone.
“Dad got to experience that it isn’t so scary out there after all,” the customer said in an email to Carei. “The streets are not deserted as people are out and about. This was a good thing. You can safely leave your home and not be restricted behind shut doors.
“Thank you for helping! Today’s field trip has been a major step for good mental health and ultimately will help get Dad outdoors walking.”
“In our own little world, happiness and hope is needed,” Carei said. Maybe if it is just one ice cream cone at a time.”
■ ■ ■
This week’s cause for pause (more like alarm) involves a coronavirus skeptic who isn’t playing by the rules and possibly endangering the public as a result.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a man who reportedly went into a grocery store recently and began licking multiple items.
The suspect refused to comply with the store’s social distancing policy and when he was asked to step back, went on a rant, accusing a store employee of “falling for the media hype,” according to an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office press release.
He allegedly got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing.
Call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 with any leads.