By JIM SPEHAR
“Jim Spehar, how are you doing?” said the familiar, but seldom heard voice on my phone Tuesday afternoon.
“Couldn’t be better. Just sitting here holding my one-year-old granddaughter on my lap. Life is good,” I replied.
That voice belonged to a long-time acquaintance, someone with a mutually-appreciated shared political history even though he’d be considered a conservative with a capital “C” and an exclamation point in most circles around here.
I say “most circles” because ensuing compliments about my “Stiff Upper Lips” column last Sunday would brand him as the most unlikely local RINO (Republican In Name Only) by the “conservatives of convenience” who’ve usurped that appellation from those to whom it’s traditionally applied. That’d be folks whose political litmus tests focus on limited government, lower taxes, individual responsibility rather than specious election conspiracies, ideological cleansing and blind allegiance to a certain former president.
That phone conversation Tuesday was not unusual.
I had another a few months ago with a longtime friend, perhaps the most prominent GOP figure on the Western Slope. One who years ago I urged to run for higher office with the promise of starting a “Democrats For ______” group in support, something I’d do in a heartbeat today. The answer even 18 years ago was “Jim, I couldn’t get the nomination in my own party.” There’s now a “former” in front of what used to be an “R” in his partisan description. Seems the problem is not new. It’s just intensified.
Similar exchanges with others whose ideological compass points right find many have had enough and changed their registration to unaffiliated, becoming a Democrat still a bridge too far. Others remain in the GOP, but on “radio silence,” non-participants in partisan matters.
“How did this happen?”
“What can be done about it?”
Those two questions inevitably come up. The answer to the latter lies in the former if you believe in two competitive major parties, each challenging the other on the basis of ideas and philosophies. Each recognizing opponents are not enemies, but fellow citizens who reached different conclusions. Each realizing there might be something to be learned from the other rather than reflexively road-blocking discussionand debate.
In the late 1990s local conservatives became disenchanted with the business leaders and “country club republicans” who controlled the Mesa County GOP. They organized at the grassroots level, packed caucuses to elect sympathetic delegates and took charge at the county assembly.
What we’re experiencing now is the evolution of that revolution. But nearly a decade ago, one of the leaders of that takeover confessed to me privately that “We never expected it to go this far.” I can only imagine what he thinks today.
One answer to “What can be done about it?” lies in the willingness of dissatisfied and disaffiliated Republicans to stand up rather than hunker down, to do the organizing necessary at the grassroots level that those conservatives did in 1998, and take back their party.
Could that happen? Yes. Will it happen? Probably not. So we’ll likely continue to suffer the periodic spectacles organized by handfuls of fanatics and the disorder and infighting that occurred at the state GOP assembly.
I keep waiting for the pendulum to swing, but it seems to be stuck. Until the GOP recognizes that unproven allegations, ideological warfare and obstructionism may not be the way for a party with only a quarter of the registered voters in Colorado to attract those unaffiliated soccer moms and suburbanites who make up the biggest voting bloc, Republicans may win some local battles, but continue to fail statewide.
It’s a shared problem. I also know former Democrats, dissatisfied with Hillary or AOC or Biden or Bernie, now re-registered as unaffiliated.
There’s a place for flamethrowers in our system. They show us where the fences are, help expand the parameters of debate. I was one early on … it’s a hell of a lot of fun. But when we allow extreme views to define our politics and hard lines are drawn discussion and compromise become casualties and incremental progress is seen as failure.
My own politics are no secret after a dozen years in local office, 19 years (next month) of these columns and decades of activism and public policy work. I’ve apparently learned to do all that in a way that fostered treasured bi-partisan relationships. Working together for the common good despite differences demands commitment from all sides.
“Democracy as a system has evolved into something that Thomas Jefferson didn’t anticipate.” — Hunter S. Thompson
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.