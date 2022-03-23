By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Vladimir Putin has provided a lesson for Republicans who think Democrats are duplicitous, and for Democrats who think that Republicans are reprehensible. Putin illustrates what duplicity and reprehensibility really look like: lying for weeks about his militaristic intentions while blaming America for fomenting concerns about an invasion, then — when his vaunted army couldn’t easily beat the Ukrainians — bombing maternity wards.
America’s immediate response to this carnage should be a ceasefire with each other concerning culture, climate, curriculums and controlling the borders, in order to face this evil as allies, finding a common voice against a common enemy. To facilitate this, we might consider three things.
Remember who is listening
When trying a case to a jury, lawyers often speak to those inside the courtroom, but outside of the jury box: witnesses, clients, the judge, opposing counsel. But actually they are always addressing the jury. Every question, every argument, every word is directed not just at the person being faced, but at the 12 decision-makers who are listening.
That same reality exists in the international sphere, for good or ill. Russia is listening to see how united the United States are. For a united America is a juggernaut, bringing solace to our friends and fear to our adversaries. A united America decided the outcome in World War II, avoided a nuclear war in the Cuban Missile Crisis, and prevailed in scientific primacy with a lunar landing. By contrast, a divided America has brought the great crises in our history from Civil War to Civil Rights.
To Putin, the prospect of a united America is daunting, and a divided America brings relief. The partisan rants and ridicule of American politicians don’t really bother anyone on the other side of our political spectrum, but they do give comfort to Putin.
Evaluate words, not imagined motives
When I served this community as the elected District Attorney in the 1980s, I had a bumper sticker with a quotation from Pope Paul VI that read: “If you want peace, work for justice.” I thought it a fitting statement for the car of someone whose job was, in a word, justice.
A conservative once saw the bumper sticker on my car, and said “I can’t believe you promote socialism.” When I asked what was socialist about the sentence, he said, “It’s not the words, it’s the agenda behind them.” I replied that the agenda proclaimed was justice. Period. My friend’s projections were not only irrelevant; they conveyed a message that conservatives don’t seek justice.
People on both sides of the ideological spectrum do this today. Liberals hear “Make America Great Again” and conclude that what those advocates really mean is “Make America White Again.” Conservatives hear “Black Lives Matter” and feel that those proponents really mean “Black Lives Matter More than Cops’ Lives.”
Neither presumption advances political discourse. Rather than assuming that all opponents share the most extreme beliefs of that side, engage individuals on their actual statements. That is the only way to find common ground or discern truth.
Assume decency, not duplicity
From local progressive education advocates frustrated by a school board election to impassioned supporters of an embattled County Clerk who see bogeymen behind any adverse public action, suspicion and volume have become political weapons of choice for some. They are also weapons of fear and frustration. They bring heat, but not light. And they reflect little of the respect due to those who serve the public.
Elected officials across the political spectrum have been willing to do things most of us avoid: surrendering their privacy, asking for campaign funds, spending hours walking door-to-door seeking votes. This is hard work, often for positions with little compensation. People commit their time and effort because they care; they believe in principles and want to improve things.
In meetings I’ve attended from the West Wing to the local precinct caucus, I have observed that almost all people who give their time and talent to serve the public have good hearts, even if they have bad ideas or different political views. I may disagree with them, but they are in public service for the right reasons. They may make mistakes — most of us humans do from time to time — or evolve political positions, but errors or insights do not necessarily reflect invidious motives.
Even leaders can get things wrong. Our most recent former Presidents both misjudged Russia. Barack Obama mocked Mitt Romney in 2012 because the Republican identified Russia as the biggest threat to international stability. Donald Trump in 2016 told Fox News that he didn’t see much difference between the United States and Russia under Putin. We tend to forgive and forget our allies’ mistakes, but accuse our adversaries of duplicity or incompetence.
In the end, all Americans are democrats (small “D”) in a republican (small “R”) form of government. If you can’t appreciate people who recite the same pledge of allegiance as you just because their positions, perspectives and priorities are different than yours … well, you have something in common with Putin. He considers them his enemies, too.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.