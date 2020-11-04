By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Even in the best of circumstances, it can be perplexing to figure out what courts are doing, and which courts are doing it. So, as lawyers for both political campaigns run to state and federal judges to seek redress for a perceived problem in the conduct of an election, it might be helpful to better understand the ground rules.
The key to our system of governance is that the folks who wrote and ratified the Constitution did not trust any individual with too much power, so they set up an interlaced system of checks and balances between the three branches of government and between the power of the national government and the authority of the states. At a national level, they gave the power to write laws to Congress; the power to implement those laws to the president; and the power to interpret those laws to the courts. Then they went even farther: they restricted the authority of each of those three to areas and issues that are specifically listed in the Constitution. Any other role was reserved for the states, and the people in the states. This was the concept of federalism.
As we have evolved over two centuries to less of a state focus, and more of a national focus, it’s easy to lose sight of this, even though it is our state that governs our everyday lives. Each state enacts its own rules: from marriages to marijuana, from water to wills, from when you can drive to whether you can practice law. If you don’t like the rules in Montrose, Colorado, you can move to Montrose, Virginia and live under their different laws.
This is especially true in elections. Each state writes the rules for how they will count the votes to determine the officials who will represent the decision of their state in the Electoral College. The only role for federal courts is to ensure that the constitutional rights of all Americans are respected.
Some voices in journalism often recount the 2000 U.S. Supreme Court case of Bush v. Gore as a reflection of a Republican-dominated court deciding the election. The reality is far more nuanced. Although it is a very complex and fact-specific decision, seven of the nine justices — Republican-appointees and Democrat-appointees — agreed with the arguments of the Republican Bush campaign that the process decreed by the Florida Supreme Court violated voters’ constitutional rights to Equal Protection under the law. The two justices who dissented from that position, who agreed with the Democratic campaign position, were appointed by Democrat and a Republican. The 5-4 aspect of the decision was whether the statutory time limits for certifying the election, enacted by the Florida legislature, should be waived by the courts.
That ruling reflects another key principle at play in these cases: absent a constitutional violation, judges should defer to the other branches of government that directly answer to the voters in elections. Thus, if a legislature has enacted a statute governing how to vote and the governor is implementing that law in ways that respect constitutional rights, the courts should stay out of the fray.
One last little-understood aspect of federalism in this context, as eloquently noted by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and underscoring each opinion in that case: state laws and state constitutions lie within the purview of the states: the ultimate judicial authority to interpret those laws is NOT with the United States Supreme Court; it is with the Supreme Court of the state involved.
So, if you’ve been a bit confused by the pre-election skirmishing in which the same U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ways that were reported as the Republicans “won” the court challenge in Wisconsin, but “lost” the court challenge in Pennsylvania, understand it has less to do with the political affiliation of the parties, and more to do with the deference to federalism, absent a violation of the Constitution.
One thing that permeates every sentence of every opinion written in these cases, whether the majority or the dissent, is that all judges feel that elections should be decided by the ballot box, not by the bench. The most appropriate role for a “bar” on election night is to celebrate or commiserate about the results, not to determine them.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.