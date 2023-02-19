We have the dubious distinction of living through a period that scientists call the Sixth Great Extinction. One million species worldwide are at risk of extinction. In the United States, 40% of all animals and 34% of all plants are at risk of extinction, while 41% of ecosystems are facing collapse.
In Colorado, 159 species are listed in our State Wildlife Action Plan as having declined to the point that they are now considered “species of greatest conservation need.” That fancy phrase means they are in bad shape. We don’t keep track of the health of our ecosystems. But we know that 60% of our deer herds and 30% of our elk herds have always-fatal chronic wasting disease (CWD). None of these are signs of healthy ecosystems. And things will likely get much worse as human development and climate change take a bigger bite out of our state’s wildlife habitat.
In Colorado, as is probably true in all states, species are primarily managed by politics rather than by science. The major wildlife management decisions in Colorado have been made for decades by political appointees — the director and the commissioners of the state wildlife agency. In most cases these are capable, conscientious people trying to do the best job they can in a flawed system. But they are not scientists; as required by state law, they are appointed to represent specific political and economic stakeholders — agriculture producers, hunters, big game outfitters and outdoor recreationists. As a result, many species in Colorado are not managed scientifically, but rather to sustain the largest elk and mule deer herds for the benefit of big game hunters, outfitters and ranchers. Thus, we have 159 other wildlife species in serious decline and high rate of CWD among our elk and deer populations. By default, the declining species are allocated only the amount of protection and resources that the CPW’s politically responsive system allows. That is simply not good enough.
But there are signs of hope. The publicly mandated restoration of the gray wolf, for example, gives Coloradans a chance to begin to reverse these trends, reduce the prevalence of disease in elk and deer herds, and restore ecological balance. But it will only happen if CPW, as required by law, uses the “best available science” in managing wolf restoration, and the many species and landscapes that wolves benefit. And we need to give up on the notion that wildlife management is always done out of the barrel of a gun.
This change in attitude should start with the Colorado wolf restoration plan — with the recognition that recreational killing of wolves will prevent us from reestablishing a population sufficient to improve the health of our ecosystems.
Moreover, science tells us that wolves specifically target diseased prey and naturally cleanse elk and deer herds of diseases. In fact, scientists like Dr. Andrew Dobson of Princeton University and Dr. Ellen Brandell of Colorado Parks and Wildlife theorize that restoring wolves to these ecosystems will help reduce the prevalence of CWD, something that is desperately needed in Colorado now.
Hunting wolves is not only unnecessary, it will likely backfire. Wolves are social animals that live in packs and naturally control their population. Only a single pair in any pack is allowed to breed and when a wolf pack tries to expand outside of its range into the territory of another pack, it typically ends in the violent death of wolves by other wolves. In fact, the population of wolves in Yellowstone National Park has been relatively steady, averaging around 100 animals for the past 10 years. Recreational killing of wolves will break up packs and, in some cases, lead to more livestock predation, not less. It is simply not an appropriate management tool for this species and will prevent us from gaining the ecological benefits that wolves can provide.
The historian Steven Ambrose once said: “In the 19th century, we devoted our best minds to exploring nature. In the 20th century, we devoted ourselves to controlling and harnessing it. In the 21st century, we must devote ourselves to restoring it.”
If we want our grandchildren and their grandchildren to enjoy healthy, diverse ecosystems, filled with wildlife, then we need to start now and use the best available science to restore wolves to the place they once occupied in the Colorado wilderness.
James Pribyl is a former chair of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission. He lives in Frisco and Louisville.
Eric Washburn is a fifth-generation Coloradan and big game hunter. He lives in Steamboat Springs.