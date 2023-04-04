The danger to our democracy was crystal clear a few days ago as the former president held a rally in Waco, Texas, where in 1993 a 51-day government siege of the headquarters of a religious cult gave birth to the modern anti-government militia movement. Since then, Waco has been a touchstone for violent attacks on the government. There, a week ago, the former president stood at this inauspicious place with his hand over his heart while loudspeakers played not only the national anthem but a song recorded by now imprisoned Jan. 6 insurrectionists while footage from the attack on the U.S. Capitol played on a screen behind him.
But if you were paying keen attention, you might have noted the contrast between the hullabaloo created by Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert when Sheryl Lee Ralph sang Lift Every Voice at the recent Super Bowl game versus her wordless acceptance of the song composed by those who would take over the government sung at the rally.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a hymn written from the context of Black Americans in the late 19th century. It’s a prayer of thanksgiving as well as a prayer for faithfulness and freedom, with imagery that evokes the biblical exodus from slavery to the freedom of the “promised land.” As hard as it may be to imagine, Black Americans have always had faith in the “Promise of America” just the way it was imagined to be.
After its first recitation in 1900, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was communally sung within Black American communities. It has been featured in 42 different Christian hymnals, and has also been performed by various Black singers and musicians. Its prominence has increased since 2020, following the murder of George Floyd while in police custody. In 2021, Congressman Jim Clyburn sponsored a bill proposing that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” be designated as the “national hymn”…not the National Anthem… of the United States.
The song of those who tried to take over our government on Jan. 6 in order to re-engineer our democracy to suit themselves and those who looked and thought as narrowly as they do, consists of the former president reciting the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States interspersed with the “J6 Prison Choir” singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with background music. The song finishes with the choir chanting “U-S-A!” three times. The Pledge of Allegiance portion was recorded by the former president at his mansion in Florida, while the choir’s singing was recorded through a prison phone.
In protesting the singing of the hymn at the Super Bowl, Congresswoman Boebert was once again using the age-old boogeyman of race to stir and foment discontent and widen our American vs American divide. It’s not patriotism on her part. It’s merely performance politics — a style of politics that the country would be better off and less divided if it were simply ignored. What would our country be like if we simply got over our race thing? What would politicians and radio talk show hosts use for a wedge? How much quieter and more peaceful and more prosperous would we all be? This piece isn’t actually about Lauren Boebert. She is far from the only politician cleverly and subtly inferring race to divide us… make us hate each other. It’s about those politicians who seek to pit us against each other to grab headlines, become famous based on not very much and gin up votes for themselves. Let’s not fall victim to them. Let’s pay attention to and support the serious politicians of both parties who put our country ahead of their party and their antics and who do not use race to divide and conquer. Let’s actually make America great.
Wayne Hare is a decorated Vietnam War combat Marine, retired U.S. Park Ranger, and cofounder of The Civil Conversations Project. He writes from Grand Junction.