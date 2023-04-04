By WAYNE HARE

The danger to our democracy was crystal clear a few days ago as the former president held a rally in Waco, Texas, where in 1993 a 51-day government siege of the headquarters of a religious cult gave birth to the modern anti-government militia movement. Since then, Waco has been a touchstone for violent attacks on the government. There, a week ago, the former president stood at this inauspicious place with his hand over his heart while loudspeakers played not only the national anthem but a song recorded by now imprisoned Jan. 6 insurrectionists while footage from the attack on the U.S. Capitol played on a screen behind him.