By JIM CAGNEY
The strange overpopulation parallel between wild horses and humans is stuck in my mind these days.
Wild horses are not native to north America, and have no natural predators. Consequently, their population on the range compounds at around 20% per year, which doubles the population every four years. Heavy, unmanaged grazing breaks up a plant’s energy cycle because the plants lack leaf surface necessary to convert sunlight into energy. Plants evolved with grazing. But if grazing is continuous, they eventually exhaust energy reserves stored in the roots and the plant dies.
Generally, range depletion accrues in a sequence. First the preferred forage plants are replaced by plants more resistant to grazing. Then the more grazing resistant plants get smaller. As bare ground increases, precipitation runs off instead of working into the soil. Increased runoff causes channeling of the drainages, which makes the range more efficient in shedding its precious water. Instead of the water becoming available to the plants, we get drought and flood cycles. The process is called desertification because it reduces the effectiveness of precipitation. Gullies don’t go away just because grazing was finally brought under control, so desertification isn’t easily reversible.
The Sentinel recently reported that wild horse advocates say the Piceance gather operation should be canceled because it is too hard on foals. What about the mule deer fawns that starve on their depleted winter range? Oh yeah. Blame livestock.
It doesn’t matter if the math demonstrates that any solution that doesn’t address the exponential growth of wild horse populations will fail. I’m pleased to read in the Sentinel that a wild horse group, interested in habitat, has formed in Meeker.
I ask Governor Polis to more carefully consider the big picture. Those animals that died in the Cañon City holding facility were unadoptable animals the taxpayers were obligated to care for indefinitely. A tragedy for sure, but a bigger overpopulation problem on the range is not the answer.
Roe v. Wade
Now comes the end of Roe v. Wade, where our society embarks on a new era of large numbers of unwanted children. No question, aborting fetuses is repulsive. But so is our accelerating homeless problem.
I hear a lot about women’s right to choose instead of the government. But I hear nothing about the likely outcome of these unwanted children. Is there an expectation that they will prosper anyway? Maybe graduate from the university and become innovative investment bankers? We have no right to believe that. I think we’ll find out that many women who resorted to an abortion really and truly had no physical or mental ability to properly raise a child — or quite often another child.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem opposes abortion even for a pregnancy caused by rape. Why enact a second tragedy she says. But let’s get it straight. Kristi’s wealthy buddies will get their abortions on the quiet. Kristi will never know. But many women won’t have the resources to get an abortion, or properly raise a child. With all due respect to the programs Kristi envisions, we’re going to grow a lot of people so mentally broken they can’t tell right from wrong. In 20 years, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with on our streets. Just like the animal rights activists putting a long tragedy in motion because gather operations are too hard on foals, Kristi is not avoiding a tragedy.
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett says women with unwanted pregnancies with no access to abortions do not necessarily have to be forced to raise the child. Instead, the mother could give birth to the child and then place the child up for adoption. Hmmm, an adoption program. Where have I heard that before?
Our society has troubles. I think we just added a whole new source. What will we do with all these angry, dysfunctional people who never had a chance? Arrest them? Put them in a holding facility? That sounds expensive.
Jim Cagney was involved in the BLM’s Wild Horse program in Wyoming and Colorado for over 30 years. He ended his BLM career as the District Manager for NW Colorado, and currently lives in Grand Junction.