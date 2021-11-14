By GENE GOFFIN
Can I hear you now? Well, maybe. My new hearing aids have an adjustment period.
For seniors, hearing aids are a conundrum. Between 25% and 50% of seniors suffer hearing loss. High costs mean two-thirds of people with hearing loss won’t buy them. Medicare with a good supplemental plan pays for hearing tests, but not for hearing aids. That may change if the president’s social infrastructure plan is adopted. Some Medicare Advantage plans pay for some or all of it, possibly with high deductibles or co-pays.
I had a hearing test at an audiologist 10 years ago. My right ear had hearing loss. They tried to sell me a hearing aid. I was told my hearing would worsen if I didn’t. They didn’t explain why, though seniors with hearing loss likely will have declining hearing regardless. I felt pushed. I said “thank you” and left. Paying multiple thousands to an audiologist is unpopular. Estimates are audiologists add about $500 to each hearing aid’s cost.
Not wanting to be rushed, in 2018 I ordered a hearing amplifier (PSAP). Finally, Congress made it easier to buy low-priced amplifiers, good enough for mild loss. I checked Consumer Reports, choosing a $325 unit. It lasted a year until the switch fell off. They sent me a new one. After 18 months, sound quality declined and at two years, the new switch fell off. Time for a real hearing aid.
The FDA is very late on rules for over-the-counter hearing aids — you wouldn’t have to see an audiologist. Audiologists are experts, but not everyone needs an expert. A proposed rule may go into effect early next year allowing that. But, there’s a loophole. You can buy hearing aids online. For mild to moderate loss, that usually works.
Again checking reviews, a few brands kept showing up as superior, among them MDHearingAid, Audicus, Eargo, Lively. Prices ranged from $400 per pair to a few thousand bucks. Consumer Reports says average price at audiologists is $2,560 for one, $4,680 for two. Most people need two. Online companies sell directly with constant sales, often offering two for one. I took two simple online hearing tests showing both ears had mild to moderate loss. A fairly simple device was enough. Options include two microphones for background noise cancellation, rechargeability, water resistance, whether they are adjustable with a smartphone. More features, more money. They can be over the ear or various in-ear styles. Reading glasses or sunglasses may interfere with some versions. There’s a lot to learn. They all offer monthly plans for better service and warranty, something I didn’t buy.
It got overwhelming. I read more online, narrowing it to two brands — one was the cheapest, the other cost more and appeared better. Both consistently rated in the top five. Because my hearing loss was mild to moderate, I looked for important features at a lower cost. Prices are dropping. Since hearing aids only last three to seven years, spending a lot seems unwise. Battery costs add up, so rechargeable ones may make sense. I spent $600 for two.
It takes a while to get used to them and find the best adjustment. Sounds I haven’t heard lately, like chewing, are disconcerting, but the brain eventually adapts. My left ear is getting used to something stuffed inside it. I hope not to return it and start over. I did not enjoy the process, but saved thousands. And soon, maybe Barb will take the hearing test she wanted me to take, and I will ask “can you hear me now?”
For everyone, especially seniors, COVID-19 craziness continues. Mesa County has failed at COVID-19 prevention. Cases and deaths are worse than last November, even with vaccines. Deaths average three daily, cases 149. ICU’s and hospitals are near or at capacity. “Free to choose,” the County Commissioners’ “solution,” means choosing unnecessary sickness and death.
Conservative areas nationwide have far more deaths and disease, the product of vaccine and mask resistance. We received boosters last week. Reactions were less than the second shot and metal still doesn’t stick to us. Once again we are avoiding local businesses — good for Amazon, bad for Mesa County. And the Commissioners want a new Master Plan, but seniors are not a topic of eight proposed focus groups, though seniors may be included as a subtopic. Almost 20% of the population, but not worthy of a focus group.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.