By RICK WAGNER
So, what’s the look you’re adopting to conform with our hapless governor’s extended mask mandate? Is it the amateur surgeon, Western stagecoach robber or the human Chapstick look you get from pulling a neck gaiter up to your ears?
The question is what do they accomplish, other than sweating excess pounds off your face? Turns out, not as much as many people think.
Studies show most people don’t wear their masks in a manner to cause all their inhaled and exhaled air to pass through the mask, and even if they do, most of the material worn for masks isn’t dense enough to prevent penetration of the novel coronavirus to the extent they hope.
According to a late July study by the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health published by the National Institutes of Health, four layers of bandanna material works out to have about a 28% efficiency for preventing viral transmission while four layers of 1,000-count pillowcase material streaks all the way up to 55%.
That is a lot of material to breathe through, making that jog from the store to the parking lot good training for a Himalayan marathon.
Unfortunately for those wishing to look mysterious and outdoorsy, most of the neck gaiter material was found to be worse than no mask at all. It was found to break viral droplets up into smaller sizes that could increase the distance of the transmission while not effectively protecting the wearer.
Knowing that, how effective do you think a mask mandate really has been? Or government-forced business closures and arbitrary occupancy numbers for businesses that are the same for Boulder and Norwood?
Most of these overbearing and bossy edicts issued by our governor, on increasingly questionable legal authority, are unnecessarily burdensome based on results others have had involving much less government intrusion and economic destruction — and they don’t even have our Constitution.
That place is Sweden, which used to be the darling of socialists in America until the 1990s, when it ran out of money and left socialism behind and now is one of the most successful free-market, low-tax societies in Europe.
That aside, they entered the COVID-19 circus without doing widespread compulsory business shutdowns or mask mandates. The rest of Europe shut itself down tighter than an old jar of honey and blasted the Swedes, who had a spike in cases initially and then, interestingly, have been steadily decreasing and now have by far the lowest rate of infection in Europe.
They initially instituted voluntary guidelines on physical distancing, staying home if someone felt sick and not going out unnecessarily if you are 70 or older. Swedes could wear a mask if they wanted. They did some government directives; restricting crowds for a period to less than 50 and had universities go to online courses but kept other schools open. Then they said they employed a secret weapon called, “Folkvett” which in our language means common sense.
Their health minister said in an article for The Spectator that they looked at the early predictions and “…could see that the variables put into the model were quite extreme… Why did they choose variables that gave extreme results? So, we were always quite doubtful.”
Why did we choose to embrace that catastrophic modeling for so long is a good discussion to have with our government and what modeling is being used to continuously mandate restrictive measures on freedoms and livelihoods? We have never received an opportunity to get those answers; we have not been part of the discussion or privy to its reasoning.
If you feel like this is unconstitutional, you are not alone. A federal judge in Pennsylvania last week ruled their governor’s similar acts to be arbitrary and unconstitutional.
According to WTAE in Pennsylvania the judge said, “…even in an emergency, the authority of the government is not unfettered.” He found the limits on gatherings violated the right of assembly in the First Amendment and the stay-at-home and business closures were in violation of the due process and equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. He also found the state was not governing in a manner to treat individuals in the same manner as others in similar conditions.
He found the Constitution is not subject to subordination by open ended emergency mitigation measures and most powerfully, “the liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair weather freedoms – in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble.”
Finally.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.