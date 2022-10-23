What happens after the “golden years?” We’ve all seen ads for retirement communities with happy seniors playing shuffleboard or golf and dining in fancy restaurants. No doubt the temperature is always 75 degrees, the sun always shines and no one dies. Reality is different.
Nursing homes and assisted living are prohibitively expensive for many seniors. Corporate investment funds are buying them up, raising prices and reducing care. For many, family home care is the sole option.
Some seniors may take care of a “super senior.” And an energetic 75-year-old may suddenly become a slow and declining 76-year-old taking care of a 97-year-old. Twenty-four hour care of anyone 97 is usually overwhelming. Talking about death is taboo — that can leave a dying person very alone because they probably know what is happening.
I remember when people died of “natural causes.” As medical science became more exact, we learned what they died of — heart attack, cancer and recently COVID-19, have been the most common.
With many seniors living so much longer, it seems our bodies just wear out. Little by little, everything slows down. For many, nothing is so bad it will kill us until the very end. Cancer and heart disease are still common, but there are much better treatments. Many survive so they can wear out, then die of “natural causes.”
So we become like an old car with a dying battery — it just barely starts in the morning. On a cold day it wants to stay garaged, and when it goes out, stays in the slow lane. Things break a lot. New parts are expensive. After a while it doesn’t seem worth fixing.
As our lives become diminished, we talk of the past, not the future. What used to be an adventure, now motivates us to take a nap. People half my age tell us to stay mobile and involved in things, do not self isolate. Those are great ideas, but what if it feels harder than it’s worth? If you tell someone you are tired of it all, defying the taboo, you may unleash the suicide prevention police, so people stay silent, wondering what to do.
I’ve watched relatives fade away. Eventually they say “I’ve lived long enough” or something of that sort. They may have trouble walking, stay mostly in a chair and eventually, bedridden, lose weight, lose interest and may live like that for months or years. We ignore them when they say they’ve lived long enough, try to encourage them to live and may say the often irritating “you’re as young as you feel” — actually ignoring how they feel. They already told you. It’s not giving up, it’s accepting reality. We try to feed them when they don’t want to eat. This doesn’t honor their choices or their experiences.
I’m all for suicide prevention, however, there is a time to listen and respect people’s choices. What we don’t want to hear, we must hear. When people continually lose weight, eat little, sleep more and more, this shows their bodies are shutting down, naturally. They may be confused about their future, but who isn’t when death is near? An opportunistic disease may attack and that goes on the death certificate, not “natural causes.”
The end game may bring out the worst in some families. One American myth is that all families are perfect, everyone gets along, and peace and harmony prevail. But lawyers know how some seniors change their wills every time a relative angers them, often for petty reasons, how greed over inheritances, fear of death and old resentments may poison families. Seeing loved ones powerless makes us confront our weaknesses.
When I am with someone toward the end, I see my possible future. Will I feel like a burden? How long will it go on? What are my options? What if the pain is overwhelming and I end up in a blurry morphine fog? How will I write my final column? I’m unsure I can answer these questions, but I do believe we should openly affirm dying seniors’ struggle.
The old movie image of family around the four-poster bed with grandpa or grandma propped up on pillows and smiling faintly at the children, then quietly, without visible suffering, drifting off is not real. Kindly ask them questions about how they feel, what they expect. They may be desperate to talk; you may not like the answers.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.