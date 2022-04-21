By BRUCE NOBLE
My wife and I visited Arches National Park in March 2020, just a few days before the world shut down due to COVID-19. With the pandemic approaching, we experienced the rare spectacle of having the park to ourselves. This year, my brother and one of his daughters were visiting Grand Junction during spring break and they had never been to Arches. March 14 seemed like the perfect day to introduce them to the park. Spoiler alert: In March 2022, we did not have Arches National Park to ourselves.
Before our trip, I consulted with another retired National Park Service friend who advised that we ought to look into a “Timed Entry Reservation” for Arches to assure that we could get into the park at a specific time. I dutifully went online to Recreation.gov and found that the Timed Entry Reservations cost $2 (non-refundable) and were part of a “pilot… .system to help manage traffic and improve visitor experiences.” Great, I’m all about that. The best news was that the pilot Timed Entry system didn’t begin until April 3, 2022 and would last until October 3, 2022. Since we were more than two weeks ahead of April 3, surely we’d have no problem getting into Arches on March 14, right? Well, keep reading.
We had done a long hike the previous day, so we didn’t get out of bed at the crack of dawn on March 14. We had a leisurely breakfast and left our Grand Junction home at 10 a.m. We got off I-70 in Cisco so we could take the River Road toward Moab. It’s a little slower, but for my money one of the best scenic drives in the USA. We reached the Arches park entrance right at noon, planning to eat our lunch at the picnic area near Balanced Rock. But to our dismay, the park was closed for 3 to 5 hours. What?
Sadly, our trip planning had failed to account for the “Skinny Tire Festival.” And it was just our luck that March 14 was the day that hundreds of bicyclists descended on Arches National Park in search of “the world-class scenery that is known by every adventure seeker globally.” Something told me that Edward Abbey, who deplored the tyranny of “Industrial Tourism,” was looking down from above with a scowl on his face. Clearly we needed a different strategy, so we retreated to a city park in Moab to eat our lunch and ponder our options.
Luckily we decided to visit the Moab Information Center at the corner of Center and Main. The Moab Information Center and Back of Beyond Books are my two favorite Moab destinations. (Oh how joyful it would be to have a Public Lands Information Center in the Grand Valley, but that’s another story.) Even though the park sign had said that Arches would be closed for 3 to 5 hours, the good folks at the Moab Information Center seemed confident that the closure would only last 3 hours from the time that the park had closed at 10:40 am that morning. They advised that we lurk in the parking area at the intersection of Highway 191 and the turnoff to Arches and wait to enter the park.
The parking area is not large, but we managed to squeeze in. It had the feeling of the start of a NASCAR race and we half-expected a National Park Service employee in a green and gray uniform to come out and wave a checkered flag when the park reopened. Alas, this did not happen. In fact, there was no announcement from the park at all, but at about 1:45 p.m. we noticed a few cars leaving the parking area and heading toward the park entrance station. About that time, all the rest of us got the same idea and the parking area quickly emptied as a few dozen vehicles raced to join the line of cars waiting at the park entrance. About 5 minutes later, I presented my America the Beautiful pass to the smiling entrance station employee and we were in. Phew!
Utah is undeniably one of the most beautiful states in the nation, but it can be a land of mixed messages. While elected officials in Utah often seem unfavorably disposed toward public lands, the Utah Office of Tourism eagerly promotes visits to the “Mighty 5” (Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon, and Zion). And why not, they’re all fantastic national parks. But despite what the politicians may tell you, any National Park Service employee in Utah knows in their heart that the crush of visitors is overwhelming the Mighty 5 national parks.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against the Moab Skinny Tire Festival. Now that I know about it, I may even ride in it next year. And I am totally in favor of Arches National Park experimenting with the Timed Entry Reservation system. It is a great concept that I think will see more frequent use in Utah, Colorado and national parks across America. I only have one suggestion for Arches: how about starting the Timed Entry system on March 1 in 2023? And if I’m smart, I’ll beat the crowds and visit again next February.
Bruce Noble is retired after serving a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison.