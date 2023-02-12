By CHELSIE MIERA
We’ve faced some cold Colorado winters over the years, but this one feels especially tough. We’re spending more time inside our heated homes right when low natural gas supplies are driving higher prices.
And what is really heating our homes? Following the recent extreme cold snap, Public Service Company of Colorado’s (Xcel Energy Colorado) renewable energy sources went from providing 39% of electricity to less than 5% within hours. When the wind didn’t blow and the sun didn’t shine, natural gas ensured Coloradans could heat their homes and power their lives throughout the cold spell and our (thankfully) snowy Rocky Mountain winter.
It’s true natural gas prices have been high this winter as supplies have not kept up with demand, and that’s been painful for many, but taking natural gas out of the energy mix is not the answer. Natural gas has proven to be the most reliable energy source available. Renewable energy’s challenge is it cannot ramp up to meet demand. We can’t make the turbines spin faster or the sun burn brighter, unlike natural gas that can ramp up to meet higher demand.
Western Colorado is fortunate to contain one of the largest natural gas reserves in the country. The Mancos Shale alone harbors more than 100 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable natural gas and natural gas liquids. Enough to power California for 40 years at current rates of consumption, or the entire nation for two years, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Colorado’s response to higher consumer costs should be to increase energy options and supply, not demonize an important energy source. We need to unleash American energy workers right here in Colorado.
Recently, Gov. Jared Polis correctly stated natural gas is a globally traded commodity, and the market sets the price. More supply means more relief to consumers in Colorado. Affordability is a key issue, and we have the supply here to meet the demands of Coloradans now and well into the future to keep costs down while reducing emissions.
Our partner energy sources are not without exposure to price fluctuations due to market or geopolitical pressures. Solar panel makers have been dodging U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made goods by moving products through other southeast Asian countries, namely Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam — all with documented human rights concerns from the U.S. State Department. According to a recent Reuters story, these four nations account for about 80% of U.S. solar panel supplies. A bipartisan group of lawmakers are moving to repeal President Biden’s waiver on tariffs to prop up our domestic panel manufacturers who have a hard time competing with low-cost Chinese manufacturers.
We’ll also need to find the political will in Colorado and the U.S. to mine resources in the United States to support wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles and battery storage, all of which require a large range of mined metals and minerals.
To ensure renewables can continue adding to our increased electricity demand, a reliable form of energy must always be available. Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission has stated that calm, overcast days are the largest risk to the grid with further reliance on renewables. Natural gas continues to provide reliable, safe and low-cost energy to consumers.
Permitting new natural gas development has increased from its all-time low in 2020 and is still climbing toward pre-pandemic numbers. But throughout the last several months, the natural gas industry has asked for regulatory and political certainty to attract financing back to West Slope projects, and we will continue to advocate for a stable energy future for Colorado.
Under Colorado’s stringent regulatory structure, our local industry is producing natural gas cleaner, safer and better than anywhere else in the world. And we’re doing it the Colorado way. Not like California, which is importing 1 in 9 tanks of diesel and jet fuel from oil drilled in the Amazon rainforest. Or like New York, which is purchasing 89,000 barrels a day of Russian-originated gasoline and diesel from India (currently one of Russia’s top crude consumers). These states are just outsourcing their environmental impacts to countries with far less environmental and human rights protections.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration shows the world will need more natural gas and oil well into the future, with demand increasing to 2050 and beyond. We need to match that demand with policies to increase supplies for oil and natural gas in Colorado.
Thankfully, natural gas prices are expected to be 25% lower in February and March than anticipated, but we don’t have to wait until high usage summer months or another cold snap next winter to wonder how we can provide solutions that save money for our Colorado families. Hardworking women and men in the natural gas industry stand ready to bring clean, reliable and affordable energy to our neighbors, families and friends in Colorado.
We respectfully request Gov. Polis keep natural gas industry members at the table to tackle real energy problems we need to solve for our generation and for generations to come. We’re better when we work together in the Colorado way.
Chelsie Miera is the executive director of West Slope Colorado Oil & Gas Association and fifth-generation West Slope native. West Slope COGA works to educate and advocate for the development of Western Colorado natural gas and petroleum products for the benefit of society.