By AARON HOFFMAN and MADELEINE PARA
The long slog of lawmaking in Congress isn’t exactly riveting to the average American. But once those laws take effect? People start paying attention and getting excited as they see the benefits show up in their lives.
That’s especially true with the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant U.S. federal investment in solving climate change. While it took many months to get across the finish line, often going unnoticed by folks outside of Washington D.C., December research from Yale Program on Climate Communication shows that 68% of registered voters who learned about the climate provisions in the bill liked what they heard.
And why wouldn’t they? The legislation has ensured that everyday Americans are now eligible to save thousands of dollars when purchasing new or used electric cars, induction stoves and energy-efficient appliances that will reduce household bills and improve air quality. Families that take advantage of clean energy and electric vehicle tax credits are set to save more than $1,000 per year.
And they are not the only winners. Since the bill became law, dozens of businesses have taken advantage of tax credits incentivizing private investment in clean energy and the domestic production of renewables.
According to a report from American Clean Power, an industry group representing green energy companies, the U.S. saw $40 billion in clean energy investment in the first three months after the bill was signed. Additionally, new analysis released this month shows 100,000 climate-friendly jobs have been created following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
While it is not ideal that Democrats passed the bill through the partisan budget reconciliation process, the climate provisions of the act are shaping up to benefit a majority of Americans from across the political spectrum. Indeed, roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since it became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts.
Here in Mesa County, our congressional legislators give the bill a predictably mixed reception, with skepticism from the right and support from the left. However, we’re already seeing the benefits with Federal rebates and tax credits on new electric appliances, energy efficiency improvements, solar panel and battery storage systems, and there are more to come from additional direct consumer rebate programs that will be administered by the State of Colorado. Our region also expects to benefit from adding the jobs that go hand-in-hand with an estimated $13.2 billion of investment in large-scale clean power generation and storage to Colorado between now and 2030. Because it is projected to reduce air pollution, the Inflation Reduction Act is also an investment in our health and clean air, and will benefit the communities most in need of both. Finally, in a rural district such as our own, it’s important to note that the Inflation Reduction Act supports climate-friendly and voluntary agricultural practices, which will help the farmers and ranchers on Colorado’s 39,000 farms improve, protect and restore their soils while rewarding their land stewardship. It also invests in strengthening Colorado’s forests, including programs focused on preventing wildfires, protecting watersheds and for planting trees that help protect communities from extreme heat, as well as more than $4.5 billion for drought preparedness and response.
In addition to creating jobs, this critical turning point in the United States’ clean energy transition will help to stabilize our climate and put us on track to cut carbon pollution by about 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.
We’re witnessing how clean-energy solutions can work for us, and we must keep the momentum going. As lawmakers introduce more common-sense climate policy this Congress, it’s time to turn their efforts toward the next big opportunity: clean energy permitting reform.
As Americans benefit from a greener future, new transmission lines are vital for moving clean energy from wind and solar generated in rural areas to urban and coastal areas. Building a new transmission line takes over a decade because of the current permitting process. As a result, the expansion of electricity transmission is currently 1% a year — at which rate analysis from Princeton finds that only 20% of the carbon pollution reductions expected from the Inflation Reduction Act will be realized by 2030.
If we can update our permitting process, America will unlock our clean energy potential, reduce air pollution and save lives, all while lowering our energy bills.
Like the rest of America, Mesa County residents are quickly discovering how thoughtful climate legislation can enhance their quality of life. We’re already enjoying the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate provisions. Now Rep. Lauren Boebert and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper must do their utmost to update America’s clean energy permitting and fast-track the transition to a prosperous clean energy future.
Madeleine Para is the executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Aaron Hoffman is the group co-leader with the Grand Junction/Grand Valley chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.