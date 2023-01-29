By JIM SPEHAR
One week down, a couple of months to go.
We learned last week, after Monday’s deadline for submitting candidate petitions for the Grand Junction City Council, that there’ll be eight candidates running for City Council seats to be decided in April’s municipal election. Campaigns now begin in earnest and we’ll learn plenty about all of them over the next 60 days.
So what should we expect, not only between now and April 4 but over the four years of service those we choose will provide? What kind of city policy makers should we desire?
I’ve had a chance to think about that after being invited to talk with current and potential council members. Here’s some of what we discussed, what I also suggest Grand Junction voters consider, based not only on my experiences in local offices but my observations over the years.
One consideration, candidate names aside, might be whether we want to continue the “changing of the waters” that’s occurred across the community as new leaders have emerged. Perhaps it’s past time for some of us of a certain age to cede those guiding roles to younger generations.
We have dynamic new, younger leaders already in place in many important positions. That’s happened at the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Development Association, the Mesa County Workforce Center, School District 51 and at many other entities. Including the Grand Junction City Council and other councils and boards of trustees across the Valley.
Given the makeup of our candidate slate, it’s likely we’ll also hear something about making city government run like a business. That’s a message I’ll confess to sending myself in my initial campaign to be a Mesa County Commissioner.
Over 12 years of service as a commissioner and City Council member I’ve learned the fallacy of that sentiment.
Certainly there are elements of running a business that are transferable. Good budgeting, long-term thinking, strategic planning… all apply in both the public and private arenas. But there are also important differences between government and business.
Most businesses target a specific customer base and cater to the needs of those selected consumers. Not so a government entity. Every one of us, young or old, rich or poor, homeless or comfortably housed, country club members or those on public assistance are equal “customers” of government. Actually and more appropriately, collective “owners” of that public “business” and employers of policy makers and staff.
Which brings up another difference. In business, employees are the major asset. Owners and managers carefully choose who they’ll work with using their personal judgment to build a cohesive team. In government, at the policy level, we voters choose diverse “employees” hoping and expecting they’ll become a team and work effectively and efficiently together.
In the best cases, that happens. Sometimes it doesn’t. Think about which candidates can make the most of that situation, have demonstrated the flexibility and willingness to effectively join in the give and take that’s necessary to work as a team in making public policy decisions.
In my own decision-making, I often relied on the mantra of one of my own mentors, former longtime Chamber CEO Dale Hollingsworth. In his words: “What’s good for the community is good for business.” The reverse may or may not be true. Think about that if/when candidates talk about being “business friendly” while advocating relaxed land use regulations, developer subsidies and other issues.
Consider also the experience candidates bring. Ask them why they want to participate in making decisions that will impact all the rest of us.
Each of the eight candidates will likely tell you at some point that they want to give back to the community. Look not at what they promise to do but what they’ve done already. Not in the private sector to earn a living. What have they done as volunteers or as board members in the public sector, as coaches or mentors, in their private lives?
Ego and personal agendas sometimes cause candidates to attempt to jump in at the top of an elective food chain. Previous and ongoing community efforts show us who truly wants to “give back” or “serve”… who’ll make decisions on our behalf with their heart as well as their head.
Jim Spehar “served” as a City Council member, a County Commissioner and as president of the Colorado Municipal League. He’s glad he did that but especially pleased to see new leaders stepping up. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.