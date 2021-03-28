By JIM SPEHAR
Flags were still at half staff Monday, honoring eight victims of a mass shooting in Atlanta, when came a deadlier reason for leaving them there — 10 more victims died in a deadly barrage at a Boulder King Soopers. Soon after the latest shooting spree we were again awash in a familiar back and forth.
Arguments over “thoughts and prayers” vs. action, as though those are mutually exclusive. Some media refusing to say or print the name of the shooter, thinking anonymity might preclude what’s sure to be the “next time.” Chilling accounts from survivors and bystanders, mournful remembrances of victims, a solemn procession of law enforcement vehicles transporting a heroic police officer. And the renewal of all-too-familiar arguments about gun use and regulation.
A new low was achieved by our freshman 3rd District congresswoman. Lauren Boebert slithered under a ground-level bar to send out a fund raising message, the appeal to “Pitch in $10, Pitch in $25, Pitch in Other” to help her protect the Second Amendment coming just a few hours after the carnage on Table Mesa in Boulder, while the store and shopping center on Table Mesa were still a barely secured crime scene. Only later came another Boebert message offering condolences.
There are no words.
Though we will be awash in all too familiar verbiage as still another wave of efforts attempts to bring some common sense to our love affair with guns.
We’ll again find anti-regulation forces parsing definitions, and arguing that guns like the AR-15 are really sporting guns and not “assault weapons,” never mind design architecture that springs from military weaponry designed for the single purpose of killing as many people as possible as efficiently as they can. The AR-556 used by the Boulder shooter, we’ll hear, is really a pistol exempt from regulation as a rifle even though it’s designed to accept a “shoulder brace” that effectively makes it a long gun.
I doubt that “wink, wink” end run around existing regulations makes much sense to Boulder police officer Eric Talley’s family or friends and relatives of the other victims.
We’ll hear more rants about (insert your favorite Democrat here) coming to get our guns. Despite the fact that, other than via “red flag” laws in Colorado and a few other states, that’s rarely if ever happened and is not likely. Boebert and others will rally around our supposedly “sacred right” to own guns despite even the Supreme Court creating the precedent in United States vs. Miller that limits are appropriate for “dangerous and unusual’ weapons.
Arguments about criminals not following new regulations can be taken as arguments against any other rules, speed limits and driver’s licenses being only two examples. They ignore self-inflicted gun deaths that might be mitigated by waiting periods, background checks and other limits common to some states but rendered ineffective without nationwide application. Killers merely switching to other weapons rings hollow with the absence of examples of mass killings via knives, baseball bats or the like.
We can appropriately increase mental health availability while remembering the U.S. has about the same rate of those issues in our population as other countries, but is the only country with such a high rate of mass shootings.
Like many of you, I have only a few “degrees of separation” from some of these chilling events.
There’s a longtime friend, a Columbine graduate, who has helped remember the victims of that carnage 22 years ago that’s long defined student massacres in Colorado and nationwide. My son frequented the Aurora movie theater while attending film school and also met one of the victims while a television news reporter in Indiana.
I worry about the safety of those friendly folks who help me when I shop at my local Safeway and of my niece, a newly-minted special education teacher at a Texas elementary school. As a grandparent and uncle, I worry about a whole new generation of my own family who’ll be attending schools presumed to be safe.
I find the travails of members of Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill both troubling and interesting. They’ve now experienced what kids at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and other schools faced and what other students, from current pre-schoolers to recent college graduates have practiced for decades, hiding behind locked doors, in closets and under desks while their worst fears are realized.
You’d think that experience might bring a new level of urgency to deliberations about how best to address gun violence. But I’m not holding my breath.
Comments expected to speharjim@gmail.com.