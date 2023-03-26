By JIM SPEHAR
That’s not a typo up there in the headline. No need for you language or journalism majors to chastise Daily Sentinel editors who attempt valiantly to clean up my weekly submissions. Please also spare me. This week’s road to grammatical hell is paved with good intentions.
I’ve attended a handful of Grand Junction City Council candidate forums and talked one-on-one with several hopefuls. A promise from many of them is to reduce development fees so building and construction becomes more affordable. Few details, mostly generalizations, no recognition of any downsides.
Development fees do three things. They cover immediate public impacts and costs of the application process and enforcement. Most importantly, they preserve the capacity of the city’s infrastructure to allow continued growth. Colorado law requires that any local impact fees only cover impacts directly related to a development. They can’t be used to repair existing facilities or for operations or maintenance.
Fees are blamed for lack of affordability. Reductions become the go-to option for builders and developers. It’s hard to negotiate cost avoidance with lumberyards, concrete suppliers, workers or landowners. It’s easy to make big, bad government a scapegoat.
But costs of things those fees cover don’t go away. Somebody pays. Who? Look in your mirror. The harsh but appropriate description, offered at one forum, is “socializing costs while privatizing profits.”
Who should pay for infrastructure necessitated by growth? Current residents who built existing facilities and already pay for services they receive? Or the builders, developers and newcomers whose new structures eat up existing capacities and create the need for new or expanded facilities? Sewer plants, water lines, streets and sidewalks, public safety and parks are not free. Their costs are just as inflexible as fixed costs paid by builders and developers.
Fee reduction advocates should know all this. Cody Kennedy is a landlord who’s renovated multiple properties in the city. Sandra Weckerly is a developer and sits on the city’s Planning Commission. Greg Haitz is on the Mesa County Planning Commission.
Diane Schwenke was “in the room” in 2019 advocating for the Chamber of Commerce against increasing transportation and other fees to cover actual costs. The council punted, phasing in transportation and parks fees that finally, four years later, cover just 75% of pre-inflation costs. At the time, former Mayor Rick Taggart called it “avoidance” and “kicking the can down the road.”
It’s important to remember that fee waivers are not free. They’re paid out of the city’s general fund, also known as your pocketbook and mine. There may be a case for doing that in well-defined instances, but none of the candidates advocating for fee reductions offer any guidelines.
It might be desirable for taxpayers to subsidize impact fees for permanently affordable housing, infill development in targeted areas, accessory dwelling units deed restricted as permanent housing rather than vacation rentals, business-related development accompanied by new well-paying jobs. Do you really want your taxpaying pocket picked to pay fees for market rate rentals, VRBOs, McMansions up north or at Redlands Mesa or for all commercial or industrial projects?
Some argue development fees stifle growth and housing affordability.
We all know that buyers, not builders and developers, ultimately pay these fees. We should also recognize that increased materials prices, higher wages due to worker shortages and increased land costs drive housing prices up as much or more than fees. All those costs get passed along to owners and renters. Higher interest rates, not fees, caused the current real estate slowdown.
We might all support fee waivers or reductions to help entry-level essential workers rent or buy and encourage more housing inventory at the lower end of the market where most builders don’t operate. At the financial level where most homebuilding occurs, folks who have trouble qualifying for a $400,000+ home might have to consider a little less square footage, some finish adjustments, perhaps a smaller lot to help them qualify under higher mortgage rates. Buyers of those McMansions and commercial/industrial speculators can fend for themselves.
Three anti-fee candidates, Weckerly, Haitz and Schwenke, could, with Dennis Simpson, give us a council majority mirroring our dysfunctional school board. I’ll choose Scott Beilfuss, Jason Nguyen and Anna Stout and vote for the fourth on the wrong side of this fee issue but with otherwise outstanding qualifications. I’ll chance that Cody Kennedy, like others once entrusted to make community decisions, will learn while growing into the job.
And realize there is no “fee” lunch. The only question is who pays.
Jim Spehar thinks some council candidates are about all of us, others about some of us and we should choose wisely. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.