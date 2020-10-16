By JULIE GAVIN-WITTOW and WANDA HAWMAN
All Americans should have a voice in our presidential elections and every vote should matter. Millions of Americans, whether they live in rural, suburban, or urban areas, are currently not heard in presidential elections. That would change under a National Popular Vote. Coloradans should vote yes on Proposition 113 this fall to make sure all of our votes count when choosing the president.
Proposition 113 asks the voters to approve Colorado’s membership in the National Popular Vote interstate agreement. Colorado joined 14 other states and Washington D.C. in the agreement in 2019, but it does not take effect until enough states with the majority of presidential electors (270) come on board. Once we move to a National Popular Vote, we will finally be able to say one person truly equals one vote in every election.
Our current system for electing the president awards every state’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the most popular votes within that particular state. It is called the “winner-take-all” system. That works out well for people who vote with a majority in each state, but not very well for those who choose a different candidate. Even though the president represents our entire country, only those who vote with the majority in their states have their votes count towards their candidate of choice.
For example, 1.2 million Coloradans voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Because more Coloradans voted for Hillary Clinton, the votes of those Trump supporters were simply tossed aside. Roughly the same number of people voted for Clinton in our neighboring states of Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Their votes also meant nothing. This is just wrong. Every vote should count no matter who that person supports.
Some claim the winner-take-all system benefits rural communities. Before accepting that assertion, ask yourself how many times a presidential candidate has campaigned in or built outreach organizations during the general election in mostly rural states like North Dakota or Vermont, or in rural areas of more urbanized states like Illinois or Texas? The truth is that right now presidential candidates ignore rural areas in most states.
Also ask how it has worked out for the majority of rural Coloradans who have voted for Republican presidential candidates since 2008. All of those Colorado votes for Republican candidates — over 3.5 million during those three elections — have resulted in exactly zero electoral votes from Colorado! Many rural Coloradans have not been represented at all in the vote for president that counts.
In reality, the current way we elect our president does not really benefit anyone and harms the country. Millions of voters are disenfranchised and the candidate who earns the most popular votes throughout the country can lose the election. This is happening more frequently, with two of the last three presidents assuming office after losing the popular vote. We would not tolerate this happening with any other elected office.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The United States Constitution specifically allows states to choose how their presidential electors in the Electoral College will be allocated. That’s what Colorado did when it joined the National Popular Vote agreement in 2019. It used our constitutional authority to reform our presidential election system. Colorado stood up for the principle of one person, one vote. Its voters should do the same by voting Yes on Proposition 113.
One person equals one vote. The candidate who earns the most votes should win the election. These simple, straightforward concepts apply to every other candidate that runs for political office. It is good enough for the office of the President too. Join us in voting YES on Proposition 113 this fall.
Julie Gavin-Wittow lives in Greeley and is the president of the Greeley-Weld County League of Women Voters. Wanda Hawman lives in Monte Vista and is the San Luis Valley State League of Women Voters coordinator. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization focused on voter education and has endorsed Proposition 113.